Boots Hearingcare has launched a new, cutting-edge hearing aid range, Infinio from Phonak, featuring what the company says is the world’s first dedicated AI chip for sound processing inside a hearing aid.

The Audéo Sphere Infinio hearing aid is powered by two chips, the Phonak ERA, a responsive chip, and DEEPSONIC, the AI chip, which delivers clear speech from any direction.

“Groundbreaking” spheric speech clarity means the Audéo Sphere hearing aids allow users to navigate louder environments without increased listening effort.

The hearing aids can separate unwanted noise to deliver clear, clean speech and can significantly enhance speech understanding. They are able to pair up to eight Bluetooth devices and have two simultaneously connected.

Research from Boots Hearingcare found that 33 percent of hearing aid users said they did not want to take action initially as they felt embarrassed about the idea of wearing a hearing aid. Over half of people who said they missed social events as a result of not being able to hear revealed it was because it made them feel anxious.

The research also found that almost a quarter of respondents said that living with untreated hearing loss negatively affected their mental health, while the same number of people said they became isolated and withdrawn.

Having the TV louder and guessing what was being said were the most popular coping mechanisms, with half of respondents claiming they had relied on them the most before having their hearing loss treated.

When asked what sounds they loved being reconnected with the most since being fitted with hearing aids, 67 percent said it was being able to chat with friends and family more easily.

Oliver Sudborough, Commercial Manager at Boots Hearingcare and wearer of the Infinio hearing aids, added: “I was born with mild to severe sensorineural hearing loss and have been wearing hearing aids for 32 years. Living with hearing loss has been challenging, especially when I started my own family.

“In the constant noise of two children under three and a dog, the television, extractor fan, music and other home sounds, I have often struggled to keep up with conversations, and sadly missed key moments like hearing my son say ‘dada’ for the first time.

“Since being fitted with the advanced Audéo Sphere Infinio hearing aids, the impact has been life changing. The technology reduces those background noises while enhancing speech clarity from all directions without sounding artificial.

“Now, I never miss those moments, even in the most challenging environments. These hearing aids have allowed me to embrace everyday moments and milestones that I once missed.”

Also considering the importance of hearing aids, Adriana Aleksandrova recently wrote an exclusive article for AT Today delving into a significant study published earlier this year that suggests that hearing aids are more than just auditory aids – they could be crucial in extending lifespans.

