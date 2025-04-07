Delta Wellbeing has won the Service Transformation Award at the ITEC Awards 2025 in recognition of its CONNECT service and the remarkable impact it is having on people’s lives and in reducing pressure across the health and care sector.

The ITEC Awards are organised by the TSA, the industry and advisory body for technology-enabled care (TEC), to celebrate the positive impact TEC services have on the lives of millions of people across the UK.

Delta Wellbeing says its CONNECT project has revolutionised care by improving wellbeing, supporting hospital discharges, and reducing pressure on statutory services. It was launched as a preventative social care model. CONNECT uses TEC and proactive community support to help individuals live safely and independently at home.

The project has grown significantly through collaboration with Hywel Dda University Health Board and Carmarthenshire County Council to tackle systemic challenges, including delayed transfers of care and mounting pressure on hospital services.

At the heart of this transformation is Delta Wellbeing’s Blue Army, a dedicated team of staff embedded in hospitals to support safe and timely patient discharges. Working alongside hospital discharge planners and Delta Wellbeing’s community response service, it works to ensure patients can return home as soon as they are medically fit, freeing up hospital beds and alleviating pressure on frontline services.

Tailored TEC support packages, including lifeline alarms, fall detectors, and motion sensors, are provided to ensure individuals’ safety and wellbeing at home, and the community response team provide short-term emergency care support until it is no longer required, or a statutory care package is in place.

This innovative approach has significantly reduced hospital stays and prevented readmissions, demonstrating the power of TEC in reshaping social care.

Patients discharged through CONNECT spend on average five fewer days in hospital, directly easing pressure on health services. Delta Wellbeing says its figures show that 1,295 hospital bed days were saved in a single year, equating to over half-a-million-pounds in savings.

Over 80 percent of clients have maintained or improved their wellbeing scores, while the project’s proactive approach has significantly reduced emergency service usage, with just six percent of 20,191 response calls requiring escalation.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Social Services, Cllr Jane Tremlett, said: “This award is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our teams and partners, who are committed to improving outcomes for individuals and transforming care services across the region.

“The CONNECT project is a shining example of how technology, combined with proactive support, can drive meaningful change in health and social care.”

Llesiant Delta Wellbeing also won the Not-for-Profit Business of the Year and achieved a highly commended in the category for Innovative Business of the Year at the Swansea Bay Business Awards 2025.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...