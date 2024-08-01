In a bid to provide “much-needed” crutches, walking, sticks, and walking aids of all sizes to support amputees in Gaza, the Anglo-Jordanian Society (AJS) has launched the ‘Crutches for Kindness’ campaign, supported by The College of Medicine.

The AJS is a charity based in the UK that promotes friendship and understanding between the UK and Jordan.

It says that with the humanitarian crisis escalating in Gaza, it is estimated there are over 10,000 people who have had one or both limbs amputated, including an estimated 5,000 children. Crutches, walking sticks, and walking aids of all sizes – for adults and children – are desperately needed, the AJS emphasises.

The AJS and HRH Princess Sarvath, who is a Joint Patron of the AJS, with HRH Prince Hassan and HRH Duke of Kent, hope to spread the word through AJS members and its partners to motivate the public to check their cupboards for unwanted walking equipment to help support amputees in Gaza.

HRH Princess Sarvath said: “Watching the tragedy unfold in Gaza, where amongst the many displaced and injured, are thousands of amputees, I was reminded that many homes in the UK probably have some perfectly serviceable crutches used just once, but then put away and forgotten.

“These can well be reused by those unfortunates, many of whom are being rehabilitated in Jordan. This would be a simple way to provide some much-needed support.

“If the idea of “Kindness Through Crutches” succeeds, it will be but a drop in the ocean of what is needed, but every little thing counts, and I am enormously grateful to everyone who has supported the idea.”

Dedicated collection points have been identified across England & Wales, through the generosity of the YMCA and Violet Melchett Health and Wellbeing Hub, for people to bring their unwanted crutches and walking aids of all sizes.

These drop-off points are open now until 9 August 2024. See the full list of drop-off points on the AJS website.

To donate crutches, people should clean them, if necessary, and then drop them off at one of the points listed. Pairs of crutches should be taped together, the charity states. All sizes are welcome.

His Excellency Ambassador Manar Dabbas, Jordanian Ambassador to the UK, commented: “The extent of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza is indescribable. Every contribution matters. Everyone can be an advocate for humanity. “Collective, rapid and coordinated humanitarian campaigns are much needed even more today.

“We praise the “Crutches for Kindness” campaign and invite everyone to support it. Every contribution, however little, will have an immeasurable impact.”

Members of the public who do not have any crutches or walking aids but would like to help can make a donation to the AJS, where proceeds will go to buying some crutches on their behalf and contribute to packaging costs of the crutches. Donations can be made via the AJS website.

DS Freight will collect and deliver the walking aids. They will then be transported to Jordan through Royal Jordanian Airlines. From there, they will be sent to Gaza through The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.

