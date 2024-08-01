Lancaster University has newly installed a Changing Places facility on campus that includes several advanced products from Astor Bannerman, a provider of specialist equipment.

Changing Places facilities are designed to meet the needs of people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, as well as other disabilities and impairments. Changing Places facilities are larger than standard accessible toilets and are equipped with a range of specialist equipment to support users.

The facilities include an Astor OT200 Ceiling Hoist, a hoist system that provides effortless lifting and transferring of individuals with limited mobility. Its sleek design ensures a smooth and comfortable experience for the user and minimal effort for the caregiver.

It also includes the Astor CTX2-CP Changing Table, which is a height-adjustable changing table designed for maximum comfort and safety. It features a padded surface for user comfort and adjustable height to reduce the risk of injury to caregivers during transfers.

Additionally, the facilities include the Astor ABW-CP Height Adjustable Wash Basin. This innovative basin can be adjusted to the desired height, ensuring that it is accessible to users of all abilities.

The introduction of the Changing Places facility at Lancaster University is a significant step forward in the university’s mission to be inclusive and accessible. This facility ensures that students, staff, and visitors with severe disabilities have the necessary amenities to manage their personal care with dignity and ease.

The accessible space not only benefits the individuals directly using the facility but also enhances the overall inclusivity of the university environment.

