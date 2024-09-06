Golfing equipment worth £500 is being purchased by a charity in Southampton which helps disabled people and groups try out the sport, thanks to a donation by housebuilder Bellway.

Warren Clark Golfing Dreams is named after Warren, who has autism and learning disabilities and is passionate about sharing his love of golf with others through free fun and inclusive golf sessions.

The charity aims to encourage team building, socialising and participation in sport, while reducing isolation.

Warren regularly provides golf coaching for a local disability group at Horne Park Golf Centre in Surrey, just five miles from Bellway South London’s Riverbrook Place development in Crawley.

The money donated by Bellway has helped the charity to purchase left-handed golf clubs and will help it continue its collaborations with schools, charities, councils and businesses to deliver Starting New At Golf (SNAG) and Tri Golf sessions.

Warren Clark Golfing Dreams held 43 events in 2023 and introduced golf to 18,000 people.

Fiona Mitchell, Bellway South London Sales Manager, said: “Getting involved in sport is an excellent way to learn new skills, improve teamwork abilities and socialise with others and so Warren Clark Golfing Dreams is providing immense benefits in an inclusive way.

“We are therefore very pleased to be able to support this charity by giving a donation to be spent on golfing equipment.”

The charity’s Chair Dawn Osborn said: “We would like to say thank you to Bellway for your huge support which we truly appreciate.

“As a small charity, we often go unnoticed for funding grants, but our charity makes a huge difference in people’s lives. Not just to try golf, but also to interact socially with other people and to have a facility that welcomes everyone.

“We are very lucky to have such a beautiful golf club and location at Horne Park and we truly appreciate our members and guests that support the charity. Every day we do something we love and that is special to us.

“We pride ourselves on delivering the very best for people and with these new golf clubs on order we cannot wait to let people use them. Seeing smiles on people’s faces that visit us makes our work meaningful.”

