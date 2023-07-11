Pascal Bijleveld, CEO of ATscale, recently delivered an eye-opening TEDx Talk about the transformative power of assistive technology in improving lives but how access to such devices is not equitable worldwide.

Pascal joined ATscale, the Global Partnership for Assistive Technology, as its first CEO in November 2021. ATscale is a cross-sector global partnership with a mission to transform people’s lives through assistive technology (AT). It has an ambitious goal to ensure that 500 million people in low- and middle-income countries get the transformative assistive technologies they need by 2030.

ATscale’s bold goal is based on the most recent figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), which reveal almost one billion people globally who need assistive technology are denied access.

The shocking disparity between the number of people needing assistive technology and those who have access to such necessary devices formed the basis of Pascal’s powerful TEDx Talk. His presentation is titled ‘Unlocking Potential: The Transforming Power of Assistive Technology’.

At the start of his presentation, he explained how many people rely on assistive technology, potentially without realising, including glasses, wheelchairs, hearing aids, walking sticks, and captioning on smartphones.

He said: “In Europe, things function pretty well because most people who need assistive technology can access it, sometimes free of charge, or it is covered by your health insurance or social benefits. We don’t think twice about it.

“But imagine a world where that is not the reality or where access to assistive technology is not so straightforward. Just imagine if you walk up to your bus in the morning and the bus driver says ‘Sorry I can’t take you to work today. I broke my glasses, and there’s no replacement’.”

Pascal mentioned his own reliance on glasses to easily do things, such as drive, go to the cinema, and even finish school. He noted how assistive devices are vital for children to live independently, whether it is getting out and about, socialising, going to school, or getting a job.

However, he pointed out that a lack of access to crucial assistive technology is sadly a reality for millions worldwide. This lack of access is particularly prevalent in low- and middle-income countries, where it can be as low as three percent.

“That inequity is unacceptable in today’s world,” Pascal said. “AT is a basic human right. It’s a moral imperative that we have to address this inequity today. We’re failing millions of people.”

He said that this assistive technology inequity is due to several reasons, including a lack of awareness and understanding, stigma, governments not delivering on commitments, devices being too expensive, a lack of available financing options, not enough human resources, insufficient supply chains, and more.

To meet ATscale’s bold goal, Pascal underlined that users, organisations of people with disabilities, governments, the private sector, innovators, investors, and academic research institutions all need to come together, agree on a common goal, and put their resources behind it.

Importantly, Pascal emphasised that everyone has a role to play in ensuring inclusive access to assistive technology.

He remarked. “Talk to your family, talk to your friends, talk to your colleagues, express your outrage on social media, ask your local politicians what they’re doing about this. In your workplace or in your schools, make sure that the environments are inclusive, are accessible, and have the needs of assistive technology are being catered for.

“AT cuts across all sectors: health, education, the environment, livelihoods, humanitarian responses, and conflict. If you’re working in any of those spaces, make sure that the programmes are inclusive and that the needs of assistive technology are being planned for.”

Watch the full TEDx Talk below.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...