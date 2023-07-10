Parent-carer and activist Sarah Brisdion is raising awareness of the need for Changing Places with support from accessible toilet installer Closomat.

Sarah, age 44 from New Forest in South-west Hampshire, has launched a campaign where she releases ‘Loo Selfie’ photographs of herself sat on a Closomat Wash and Dry toilet.

The campaign has been launched to support the upcoming Changing Places Awareness Day 2023, launched by the Changing Places Consortium.

Each year, Changing Places Awareness Day is celebrated on 19 July. Changing Places Awareness day is an opportunity to help raise more vital awareness of the life changing difference Changing Places toilets make to peoples lives.

Sarah gained global media coverage of the need for Changing Places in 2017 with her #LooAdvent social media campaign, which used photographs taken of herself on the toilet wearing Christmas costumes for every day of advent. The success of this saw multiple Changing Places installed, celebrity supporters, and was the inspiration behind this new set of images.

Changing Places toilets are 12m2 and include assistive technologies like an adult-sized changing bed, ceiling tracking hoist, height-adjustable sink, peninsular toilet with space for carers at both sides, and a privacy screen.

It is also recommended by British Standards that the facilities include a wash-dry toilet in place of a conventional toilet for those who find it difficult or are unable to wipe themselves, as this further enhances a person’s dignity and independence.

The facilities are designed to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of people with profound and multiple learning disabilities and/or physical disabilities throughout the UK, who are unable to use a standard accessible toilet when away from home.

Without appropriate facilities, disabled adults and children across the country are being dangerously lifted from wheelchairs, putting their health at serious risk by withholding fluids, lying on urine-soaked toilet floors to have continence items changed, or not going out at all.

Closomat has called for urgent action due to a “shocking” lack of Changing Places toilets available in live music venues, which causes disabled music fans to risk their health when attending them.

Claire Haymes, Changing Places Coordinator at Closomat, commented: “There are currently only 1879 registered Changing Places toilets in the whole of the UK. Put into context, there are more regular toilets than this in Wembley stadium alone!

“It’s no wonder disabled people still feel short-changed when it comes to such a basic human right as access to a safe toilet. We all need to pee; some people just need some extra support to do so. That doesn’t mean they have any less right to a dignified solution.”

The ‘loo selfie’ images specifically target cinemas, healthcare, theatres, and hospitality. These are four of the sectors that campaigners believe are still desperately behind in providing these life-changing toilets.

Sarah’s son Hadley, age 12, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair full time.

“Hadley needs Changing Places to use the toilet safely,” explained Sarah. “He requires the peninsular toilet so that we can help him transfer on to the loo from his wheelchair, the extra space for his powered wheelchair and the changing bench to remove and replace his clothing as necessary.

“I also need Changing Places if I am out with Hadley, as I cannot leave him unattended whilst I nip in the ladies. I need the privacy screen to preserve my modesty (and his) when using the toilet. He is almost a teenager. It wouldn’t be appropriate, and he wouldn’t be comfortable in the room with me otherwise. The same goes for if he is out with a personal assistant or staff from school.

“Any indignity I feel sharing an image of myself on a toilet is nothing compared to how my son feels when he has had to lie on a wet, cold, smelly toilet floor, simply because he is disabled. Or when I have to awkwardly carry him (he’s almost the same size as me!) to the toilet when his powerchair won’t fit in the standard accessible loo.

“As well as being physically challenging and dangerous, the psychological impact of having to put up with these sorts of scenarios, cannot be understated. His physical and mental health is my priority which fuels my drive to ensure there are as many Changing Places toilets out there as possible for my son and everyone who needs them.”

Closomat and The OT Service held a joint webinar for occupational therapists (OTs) in 2022 focusing on the impact of neurological trauma on bathroom activity.

Hadley said: “I’ve had to lie on lots of toilet floors since I was a toddler and it is disgusting. I don’t understand why places think disabled people like me are worth less than anyone else. All I want to do is go out with my family and friends, without having to worry about where and when I can go to the toilet or if I am going to get ill from a toilet floor or by having to hold my pee in.”

Claire added: “We have been championing the cause and installing Changing Places toilets since the campaign began and are proud to support Sarah and Hadley as they continue to fight for more.”

Sarah’s #WeAllNeedToPee campaign has been supported by other disabled adults and children, campaigners, and carers, who have shared their personal experiences of life with and without Changing Places. You can read about them on the Closomat website.

