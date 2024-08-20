NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire Integrated Care System (ICS) is offering up to £10,000 in funding for innovators who can find new ways of improving local health provision.

The ICS says it wants to hear ideas about improving the patient experience, which includes projects, a new process, a product, or a pathway. These ideas will be measured against key criteria, such as potential for positive outcomes, feasibility, value for money, and long-term sustainability.

The funding is for a one-off project to be delivered within six months of being awarded the money. Innovators can bid for a portion or all of the funds available.

Applications are welcome from any individual, group, or organisation. The ICS emphasises that a healthcare professional’s view of the applicant’s bid would be helpful but is not essential.

The deadline for submissions is 6 September 2024. Interested applicants can apply here, which includes full details of how to apply along with the terms and conditions.

All £10,000 has been provided by a charitable foundation that was set up in the memory of a much-loved local GP, health leader, and innovator who passed away in 2022. The Dr Carl Ellson Clinical Innovation Fund (CECIF) supports new ways of working in the health and care service.

Donations to the fund from friends, family, colleagues, and well-wishers over the past couple of years have allowed CECIF to make a sizable amount of money available.

Adrian Giles, Chair of the CECIF, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for an individual or an organisation to really make a difference to how care is delivered in Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

“There are so many talented people across the two counties, and it’s great to offer them meaningful financial support in their pursuit of progress. This money is being made available for someone to realise their dreams and share their skills for innovation, while finding new ways of working.

“Carl spent his life working tirelessly to transform healthcare in Worcestershire, promoting new innovative ideas and inspiring many young clinicians to ensure patients received the best possible care. This fund is our way of ensuring that Carl’s legacy lives on.”

