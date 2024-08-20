The Business Disability Forum (BDF) will present its ‘Getting it right for every employee: Career Progression’ webinar from its series, which explores the employee life cycle from recruitment, then retention, and onto career progression, this October.

It aims to equip employers with resources and practical tips to improve their practice, raise awareness of the importance of workplace adjustments, and transform the experience of disabled employees.

Taking place on 16 October 2024 from 10am-11am, interested participants can book online.

In the last webinar of its ‘Getting it right’ series, Diane Lightfoot, BDF CEO, and Angela Matthews, BDF Director of Policy and Research, shared insights from research and some practical tips for what inclusive progression and career development looks like for disabled employees.

The upcoming webinar aims to answer questions, including what do promotion, development, and progression at work mean.

It will also look at what disabled employees want from work in the next few years – and how do policies and inclusion plans allow for this, and how to know what disabled employees want, and how do performance appraisals and progression plans fit into this.

Diane and Angela will share the key things that employers can do to ensure disabled employees are developing in the way they want to and can co-design their career with their employer.

The webinar is number four in a series of four. The webinar will assume delegates are familiar with the knowledge covered in the previous webinars: the basics of disability for organisations, disability-inclusive recruitment, and retaining disabled talent. Recordings of previous webinars will be shared to those who book a place on this one.

The BDF says the webinar is open to all but will be particularly useful for business leaders, HR professionals, and diversity and inclusion professionals.

AbilityNet’s annual TechShare Pro conference for the accessibility and disability inclusion community will be hosted by HSBC in London on 13 and 14 November 2024.

