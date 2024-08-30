Bionic prosthetic hand designer Metacarpal has secured £800,000 in seed funding to accelerate its prosthetics development and improve the lives of amputees.

Investors in this funding round included SIS Ventures, Scottish Enterprise, Worth Capital, Oxford Technology, the University of Strathclyde, and Gabriel Investment Syndicate.

Based in Edinburgh, Metacarpal has used advanced engineering techniques to create a highly functional prosthetic hand that is completely controlled and powered by body motion, without the need for electronics.

The bionic hand combines the practicality of body-powered control with the functionality of a myoelectric prosthetic, including five-finger motion, variable grips, and wrist positions, according to Metacarpal.

According to National Institute of Health (NIH), despite the potential benefits, a substantial number of persons with amputations do not use a prosthesis.

The funding boost will enable Metacarpal to finalise the product, begin manufacturing units and double its headcount to eight. The ultimate ambition is to change the lives of those with limb differences, while continuing the development of technology and expanding its capabilities in prosthetics.

To date, the majority of development in prosthetics has focused on robotic hands, leaving a large gap in the market for body-powered devices, says Metacarpal. By providing a better alternative, it aims to enhance the acceptance rate of prosthetics, ultimately improving long-term health outcomes for individuals with limb differences.

The business was founded by University of Strathclyde’s product design engineering graduate Fergal Mackie in 2020 and was inspired by an accident he had in the final year of his studies. After falling over and breaking both of his wrists, Fergal had to discover new ways to complete his daily tasks, sparking an interest in prosthetics.

Researchers from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US have created an innovative prosthesis driven by the nervous system to help amputees walk naturally.

