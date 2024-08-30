Invisible Creations has announced its new Garden Accessibility Range, which is a range of products that blend style and functionality, ensuring that gardens remain safe, accessible, and beautiful.

A 2013 study found that approximately half of falls occur in outdoor spaces. To help address this issue, the Garden Accessibility Range is designed to be practical and aesthetically pleasing, so that it encourages people to enjoy their gardens while increasing safety, confidence, and independence, without sacrificing visual appeal.

Invisible Creations’ latest products include garden products such as path lights, planters, and pots that discreetly double up as sturdy, ergonomic outdoor grab rails.

These products are designed to provide stability and support in areas with uneven, wet, or cluttered pathways and steps. The products blend seamlessly into garden décor, offering both support and beauty.

Each product in the Garden Accessibility Range is durable and water-resistant, says Invisible Creations, so that they maintain their appearance and functionality over time.

The Garden Accessibility Range was inspired by the challenges faced by the founder’s grandmother.

“We believe that gardens are our sanctuaries, and our enjoyment of these spaces shouldn’t be limited or defined by circumstances outside of our control,” said Laura Wood, the director and founder of Invisible Creations.

“Our products are crafted not only to elevate outdoor aesthetics but also to provide peace of mind. We’re making accessibility an integral part of design, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a beautiful life in a beautiful space.”

Invisible Creations says that garden centres could benefit from its latest range of products to facilitate customer safety without sacrificing style. The firm will launch the range at Glee 2024, a UK garden and outdoor living trade show hosted at the NEC in Birmingham from 10-12 September.

Invisible Creations offers stylish home and garden accessibility solutions. Invisible Creations is a brand of PROCare Shower and Bathroom Centre, a company that specialises in bathroom and kitchen adaptations.

