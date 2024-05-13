Provider of testing and digital quality services Applause has revealed the results of its third annual Accessibility and Inclusive Design survey, which found that companies prioritise digital accessibility and inclusive design more than ever.

When asked about the importance digital accessibility plays in their business, nearly half of respondents strongly agreed it is a higher priority for their company than last year, up from 27 percent in 2023. Over three-quarters of respondents said they have a person or group at their organisation responsible for ensuring products are accessible.

The global survey of over 3,500 software testers, product engineers, legal professionals, software developers, QA and UX professionals examines how companies prioritise accessibility when developing their digital experiences and how respondents rate their knowledge level regarding accessibility.

The survey revealed that developers are testing for accessibility earlier in the design process and employing inclusive design principles. When asked about their level of accessibility knowledge, over a quarter described their current understanding of digital accessibility as advanced, up from 21 percent in 2023. Crucially, 87 percent said their accessibility expert or team employs inclusive design principles, while another 79 percent said they build accessibility into their design plans at the earliest stages.

However, the survey suggests a disconnect between making accessibility a priority and investments in internal resources. When asked how well-equipped they are to test for accessibility on an ongoing basis, only 19 percent said they have adequate internal resources. The number of respondents who said they have limited resources increased from 23 percent in 2023 to 26 percent in 2024.

The survey revealed that conformance to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 has increased, with 42 percent stating their company meets WCAG 2.2 standards, up from 35 percent who met WCAG 2.1 standards in 2023.

Despite growing WCAG adoption, only around one-third are on schedule to comply with the European Accessibility Act, which comes into effect in June 2025. The EAA applies to any business that wishes to trade in the EU. Surprisingly, more than a third of European businesses haven’t even started their compliance journey. However, when asked about the primary motivation for achieving accessible conformance, the overwhelming response, at 57 percent, was to improve usability for all, compared to 45 percent globally.

Automation and AI usage is on the rise in accessibility testing with half of respondents admitting to using automated accessibility tools to identify potential issues, up from 40 percent in 2023. When asked whether they think AI will provide a significant additive to accessibility testing in the next two, five or ten years, 60 percent said two years.

Bob Farrell, Vice President of Solution Delivery and CX Practices for Applause, said: “Accessibility is an increasingly important focus area for companies. Growing awareness of the importance of employing inclusive design principles and writing code with accessibility in mind is not just driving value for people with disabilities, but helps deliver great digital experiences for all users.

“However, prioritising accessibility needs to come with the right investments. While automation can be a valuable tool when used as part of a mature accessibility testing strategy, it should bolster, not replace, internal resources,” he said. “Many accessibility issues are simply not machine-detectable, and though AI is already improving issue discoverability, it too is still not a stand-in for real human perspectives.

“Though the results of the survey show a promising upward trend, under half of all companies still do not meet WCAG 2.2 standards and two thirds are behind schedule to comply with the forthcoming EU Accessibility Act. Considering compliance is just the starting point for accessibility, many companies still have a long way to go on their journey to true inclusivity.”

