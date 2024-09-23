Nestlé Confectionery is trialling accessible QR codes on two of its well-known brands, KitKat and Quality Street, to help shoppers with sight loss to access product information more easily.

The new QR codes are out now on KitKat two finger multipacks. Quality Street will host the accessible codes across its permanent range.

Sarah Drakes, Sustainability Manager for Nestlé Confectionery UK & Ireland, said: “By introducing accessible QR codes on KitKat and Quality Street packs, we hope to make a significant and positive difference to the shopping experience of our blind and partially sighted customers.

“We’re looking forward to gathering the results of the trial and value the feedback from our loyal KitKat and Quality Street fans. Their input will guide us as we look at how to maximise packaging accessibility for all Nestlé Confectionery fans in the future.”

The innovative QR codes, powered by Zappar technology, allow blind and partially sighted shoppers to easily retrieve essential product information.

Shoppers will be able to scan the accessible QR codes on their phones using existing apps already used by the blind and partially sighted community, Nestlé Confectionery states, meaning there is no need for additional downloads.

When scanning the enhanced QR code, shoppers receive structured information tailored to their specific needs, including details on allergens, dietary requirements, and usage instructions. The information is presented via standard accessible features such as large fonts and audible screen reader technology.

Nestlé Confectionery has worked closely with Zappar and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to roll out the new Accessible QR codes.

Max Dawes, COO at Zappar, commented: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Nestlé on this important initiative. By integrating Accessible QR codes into beloved brands like KitKat and Quality Street, we’re taking another significant step toward making access to product information a basic human right.

John Worsfold, Head of Solutions Innovation at RNIB, added: “Collaborating with brands such as Nestlé is so important in our ongoing mission to highlight how the industry can raise its game and make packaging more accessible. Blind and partially sighted people should have the same freedom, independence and choice as sighted customers.

“We’re delighted that shoppers can now use Zappar technology through their smartphones to access important on pack information such as allergy information and dietary requirements on KitKat and Quality Street packs; including improving the tough decision-making process of which one to eat first by describing the shape and colour of each sweet.”

SMA Nutrition also recently made its product packaging more accessible to people with sight loss by putting NaviLens codes on all its product packaging so people can choose, find, and understand all the on-pack information they need.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...