Assistive technology firm Wearable Devices has announced that its Mudra Link gesture control device is now available for pre-order.

The Mudra Link, which leverages advanced neural interface technology, is a wristband that allows users to control their digital devices through intuitive hand gestures. Users can personalise gesture commands to suit their specific needs and preferences.

It is designed to enable people to “touchlessly” control devices, which could be useful for disabled people and those with limited dexterity.

Wearable Device’s flagship device, Mudra Band for Apple Watch, gives users seamless control of digital devices through wrist gestures. The new Mudra Link supports a broader range of operating system platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS.

Mudra Link is designed to seamlessly integrate with various digital platforms, providing users with a highly responsive and natural interaction experience. The wearable captures and interprets neural signals directly from the wrist, translating them into precise commands for a wide range of applications, from gaming and extended reality to smart home controls and professional productivity tools.

Mudra Link is designed to be lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear without causing fatigue or discomfort.

Pre-orders for the Mudra Link are available here. Users who pre-order will get an exclusive discount and early access to the technology.

“Mudra Link’s availability marks a significant expansion of Wearable Devices’ market reach and application impact and emphasises our ability to successfully deliver and commercialise advance innovative solution,” said Wearable Devices’ CEO, Asher Dahan. “It represents the culmination of extensive research and development, and we believe it will redefine the user experience by making gesture control more intuitive, efficient, and accessible than ever before.”

