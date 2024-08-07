To give visually impaired individuals greater independence when it comes to making choices regarding their children’s feeding, SMA Nutrition is putting NaviLens codes on all its product packaging so people can choose, find, and understand all the on-pack information they need.

With NaviLens technology, visually impaired parents and caregivers can easily make informed purchasing decisions and get answers to their feeding queries, both in-store and at home.

People can now use NaviLens on all SMA formula packs. Scannable codes, similar to QR codes, have been integrated into all SMA packaging.

When a visually impaired shopper points their device towards the SMA product, their smartphone can detect the on-pack code from up to three metres away. This triggers their phone, and the user can choose to access all product information – including the ingredients, allergen, and recycling information – and have it read aloud in their phone’s language or view it on their device using accessibility tools.

It is free to use; people only need to download the NaviLens or NaviLens GO apps, which are compatible with all smartphones.

Vicky Woods, Managing Director of Nestlé Nutrition UK and Ireland, said: “The addition of NaviLens to our packs is the first time this has been done in the infant nutrition category, and we hope the importance and benefits for so many will inspire other brands to follow.

“The breadth of the technology means visually impaired parents can independently choose, find, and understand all the on-pack information they need should they decide to use formula.

“By providing the crucial instructions in 37 languages, the products become more accessible and user-friendly for those who aren’t native English speakers. Even sighted parents who are preparing night feeds and need someone to read preparation instructions in the early hours can benefit.

“Nestle is tremendously proud to have worked closely with the NaviLens team to customise the user experience to be suitable for this unique category. We are also grateful for the support of the RNIB, whose advice has been invaluable in adopting this technology across our portfolio.”

At home, visually impaired parents and families are able to use the NaviLens app NaviLens to:

Read aloud preparation instructions for SMA products.

Provide step-by-step guidance on measuring formula and ensuring proper preparation.

Offer additional resources on safe formula feeding practices.

John Worsfold, Head of Solutions Innovation at RNIB, commented: “Blind and partially sighted parents should have the same freedom, independence and choice as sighted customers when it comes to buying products and accessing on-pack information. Currently, important information on packaging can often be in very small print, making it difficult or impossible for people with sight loss to read.

“Technology such as NaviLens is a game changer and allows blind and partially sighted people to independently identify and access key information on packaging. This is why we’re so pleased to collaborate with brands such as SMA Nutrition on our ongoing mission to highlight how the industry can raise its game and make packaging more accessible.”

Recently, the Guide Dogs launched a Tech Selector on its website, which is an innovative tool that is designed to empower people with vision impairments by delivering personalised recommendations for assistive technology products and services tailored precisely to their needs.

