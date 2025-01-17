Age Concern Hampshire has unveiled four new minibuses, delivering a vital upgrade to its transport fleet.

The vehicles are set to enhance the charity’s mission of supporting older people who face challenges reaching the charity’s Care and Wellbeing Centres on their own or with the help of family and friends.

Designed for accessibility and comfort, the minibuses feature tail lifts for effortless boarding and are staffed by trained passenger assistants to ensure every journey is safe and comfortable.

Age Concern Hampshire says this new fleet represents a critical investment in providing affordable and reliable transport, enabling individuals to access the care and connection they need.

Hannah Park, Head of Operations at Age Concern Hampshire, said: “Our staff and the older people we support, are very excited to start making good use of the new minibuses! They will make a real difference to those that ACH support.”

The charity’s Care and Wellbeing Centres offer a comprehensive range of services tailored to the unique needs of older adults. From personalised care and mobility support to specialist dementia care and engaging activities, the centres aim to promote independence and overall wellbeing. For families and carers, these services provide much-needed respite, offering peace of mind and support.

