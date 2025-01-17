Sheelah has lived in her family home for nearly 40 years but had noticed in recent years that climbing the stairs had gone from being a challenge to becoming a real problem.

“I was getting more and more out of breath climbing the stairs and realised something had to be done to resolve this,” commented Sheelah.

“At my age, some people think the answer is to downsize and move house, but I really didn’t want all the upheaval that would come with moving house and I didn’t want to leave my family home.”

Sheelah decided to speak to Stairlift Solutions Northern Ireland, an Access BDD dealer based in Newtownards.

“In recent years, we have noticed a trend with more and more people looking to install a stairlift as opposed to moving to a smaller house/bungalow, a supported living development, or care home as they want to stay in their family home,” explained James Dowling from Stairlift Solutions Northern Ireland.

After speaking to James and looking at several options, Sheela decided to go for a Flow X curved stairlift from Access BDD.

Sheelah said: “The Flow X had everything I was looking for, it is very comfortable and stable and blends into my home perfectly, I was also very impressed with the whole installation which went very smoothly with very little interruptions.

“It has made a real difference to my life, and I couldn’t be without it. I would certainly recommend the Flow X highly enough to anyone looking to buy a stairlift for their home.”

James added: “As with Sheelah, a lot of customers like to visit our showroom as we have a comprehensive selection of stairlifts which they can try out to see which one best meets their requirements in terms of comfort, user friendliness, and design, and the vast majority end up going for a Flow X because it is the best option for them.

“Thanks to the Flow X we can now install stairlifts in many settings where previously it was not possible due to the narrow width of the staircase.

“We have been working with Access BDD for seven years, and the training and support they provide ensures that our engineers are confident when it comes to selling, installing, and servicing, which is invaluable to use and provides addition confidence to our customers.”

The Flow X stairlift from Access BDD is a solution for both straight and curved staircases. The Advanced Swivel and Levelling (ASL) technology enables the stairlift to fit on narrow staircases, as small as 610mm, by rotating and swivelling during travel, ensuring the stairlift is always in the safest and most comfortable position.

With ASL technology, the footrest remains independent from the drive unit and swivels with the seat, ensuring better posture and reduced knee bending. The Flow X offers four rail options, including standard drop nose, vertical ‘short start’ drop nose, horizontal overrun, and parking curve. The stairlift also has no visible mechanical parts.

In addition, the Flow X can support a maximum weight of 125kg and meets all the latest stairlift regulations.

