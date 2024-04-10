A new service that hires accessible and adapted vehicles could provide an alternative to buying for disabled people who either rarely need to use their car or need a different type of vehicle for various occasions.

The Accessible Vehicle Club (AVC) is an accessible vehicle subscription service. The service is a part of the company Mobility Vehicle Hire Group (MVHG).

The subscription service states that there are no upfront hefty vehicle deposits, no three to five year fixed lease tie downs and “no fixed vehicle type”.

AVC offers a range of vehicles, this means users can, for example, use a small wheelchair-accessible vehicle (WAV) for a few days for shopping and appointments and then reserve a medium-sized wheelchair-accessible vehicle for a week’s holiday.

Among the adaptations available at no extra cost are push-pull hand controls, infrared controls, easy-release handbrake, boot hoist and pedals adapted for those unable to use their right leg.

The cheapest of AVC’s four 12-month subscription plans is £125 a month, which includes free delivery and collection, insurance and breakdown cover.

With six and 12 month plans available, AVC’s cheapest plan allows up to 43 days hire a year of a small, adapted car, or alternatively 14 days of a large electric adapted car, 38 days of a small wheelchair-accessible vehicle or 21 days of a large wheelchair-accessible vehicle, with other vehicle types also available.

There are also four different types of six month plans available which starts with bronze cover at £150 per month, or £900 for the full term. This could be useful to people who have ordered a new car but are having to wait for it to be built.

The minimum hire terms vary, with a minimum of six days at a time for a small adapted vehicle on the bronze plan, allowing you to take such a vehicle on seven six-day hires a year, while someone on the most expensive “platinum” plan would have a minimum hire term of just three days, allowing you up to 40 separate three-day hires of a small adapted vehicle for £4,200 a year.

Mik Scarlet, co-chief executive of the disability charity Phab, which have supported Mobility Vehicle Hire Group (MVHG), said: “When the MVHG team first raised the plans for Accessible Vehicle Club (AVC), I thought it was a great idea.

“I’m going to go down this route myself for my next vehicle and what’s on offer looks like a real answer for disabled people who need adapted vehicles and especially WAVs.

“Anything that offers disabled people choice is OK by me.”

AVC states that it is not intended as an outright competitor to Motability, but an alternative option for people who cannot afford upfront deposits or just may not drive their vehicles as often to justify on a long-term lease.

