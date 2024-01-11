Mobility Vehicle Hire (MVH) has launched the Accessible Vehicle Club (AVC), a 12-month subscription package that enables individuals to sign up to a vehicle hire plan that suits their budget.

Subscribing to AVC allows people to access MVH’s full fleet of vehicles when needed. The vehicles are delivered and collected to and from where the clients are based, for free.

The offering is based around flexibility and allows a person to choose the type of vehicle that they need and with the adaptation that is right for them.

People using the service can select a different vehicle type every time they choose to use an AVC vehicle. For example, the client can have a small hatchback for city use and then a multi-purpose vehicle or minibus for holidays or special family occasions.

Once subscribed to AVC, individuals can conveniently access a vehicle without ownership, insurance, and maintenance. The subscription includes discounted rates, with collection, delivery, and insurance all integrated into a fixed payment plan, with no upfront deposits required.

MVH has offered adapted vehicle self-drive hire and leasing sector for nearly 15 years. It now boasts a diverse fleet of over 300 vehicles, ranging from hatchbacks and MPVs through to minibuses with the inclusion of fully electric models as well.

The vehicles are adapted to accommodate various needs, from infra-red hand controls to wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs).

MVH says the specific requirement of clients’ needs are central to its offering. It has expanded its fleet and clientele by working with users to gain a deep understanding of the requirements of individuals with disabilities.

Juggy Kudhail, MD and Founder of MVH, commented: “What has become apparent is that leasing, rental and outright vehicle purchase hasn’t really changed for many, many years. However, the financial climate, peoples’ personal budgets and the way they use their vehicle have.

“MVH is introducing something new and fresh to the market, which will give disabled motorists more choice.”

For further details and information about pricing options, visit the AVC website.

