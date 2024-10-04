Open Road Access (ORA), in collaboration with the Rights on Flights campaign, is set to host a transformative webinar aimed at making air travel safer, more dignified, and accessible for all.

The webinar will bring together industry experts and the disabled community on 8 October at 12pm (BST) to address the challenges faced by disabled air passengers and develop a community-driven roadmap for change.

Those interested in joining ORA and Rights on Flights in shaping the future of air travel can register for the free webinar on the Open Road Access website.

Key experts, including Christopher Wood MBE, Martyn Sibley, and David Dew-Veal, will lead the ‘Shape the Future of Air Travel’ webinar, offering valuable insights and engaging participants in discussions about tangible solutions. Attendees will have the chance to contribute through interactive breakout sessions and a Q&A segment.

The solutions-focussed webinar offers participants an opportunity to engage with leading experts in transport accessibility and disability inclusion. Attendees will gain valuable insights into current legislation and developments from the Rights on Flights campaign.

A key highlight of the event will be the interactive breakout sessions, where participants can share their experiences, voice their needs and collaborate on actionable solutions. Insights from these discussions will shape the development of a comprehensive, community-driven roadmap, which will be used to advocate for tangible change within the aviation industry. The event will conclude with a Q&A session, giving participants the opportunity to directly engage with the expert panel.

Importantly, the expert panel includes Christopher Wood MBE, an aviation accessibility consultant and founding member of Rights on Flights and the Air4All Consortium. The consortium has been instrumental in developing an aeroplane seat allowing wheelchair users to remain seated in their wheelchairs during flights.

Additionally, Martyn Sibley, a social entrepreneur and the founder of the Purple Goat inclusive marketing agency, is a leading disability inclusion advocate, published author, international speaker, and member of Rights on Flights.

Finally, David Dew-Veal, Director of Strategy and Innovation at Proximo Group, which is a thought-leader in accessible transport, will chair the discussion will also join the panel.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Martyn Sibley shared: “More than two in five wheelchair users avoid flying due to unsafe and undignified experiences. It’s clear that urgent action and reform is needed. This webinar is a crucial step towards shaping solutions to make air travel accessible and equitable for everyone.

“The insights from the session and subsequent creation of the roadmap will be used to support the Rights on Flights campaign as we work to advocate for legislative change and improved accessibility in discussions with airlines, policymakers, and other key stakeholders.”

Speaking ahead of the event, Christopher Wood MBE emphasised the importance of collective action, stating: “After years of neglecting accessibility in air travel, we’re finally seeing a range of solutions emerge – largely due to the relentless efforts of community campaigners.

“The contributions from our webinar participants will further amplify the call for the aviation industry to adopt these solutions and fulfil its long-overdue promises for inclusivity.

“The question remains: will the industry embrace our recommendations or continue to fall short? With the participants’ input, we have the opportunity to strengthen our case.”

