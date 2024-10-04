Tech Nation and Motability Operations have launched Creo, the first dedicated UK programme for founders with disabilities and those innovating for the disabled and neurodiverse communities.

The Creo programme will amplify and connect these entrepreneurs, providing them with the knowledge, connections, and tools to scale their startups.

One in four founders in the UK are disabled or neurodiverse. However, they are 400 times less likely to receive Venture capital (VC) funding, according to The Lilac Review.

The review also revealed 70 percent of disabled founders said they lack role models, and 84 percent feel they do not have equal access to the same opportunities and resources as non-disabled founders. In addition, it found that reducing barriers for disabled founders could unlock an additional £230 billion in annual business turnover in the UK.

In this year’s Creo cohort, almost three-quarters of the founding team identify as disabled or neurodiverse, with many of the companies providing products or services for those that are disabled or neurodiverse.

They will all receive tailored support to directly springboard them to scale and grow via a programme of workshops, peer-to-peer support, and mentoring sessions over a four-month period.

Beyond the initial programme, participating founders become part of a lifelong, close-knit community, with access to an online knowledge centre. Current cohorts and alumni can access the Creo network and tap into the skills, experience, and expertise they need to continue their journey, creating a startup community that is uniquely placed to understand and support disabled and neurodiverse founders.

Andrew Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Motability Operations, said: “The launch of the Creo programme is a major milestone in our partnership with Tech Nation to break down barriers for disabled and neurodiverse founders in the UK.

“By bringing together this community of innovators and supporting their growth, we can increase the representation of disabled people in the startup community and put accessibility at the heart of innovation.”

Creo participants will also gain access to the global Founders Forum Group community, with access to its top-tier network of unicorn founders, CEOs, investors, and government leaders. These connections can help catapult their scaling journeys at a key juncture.

The Creo Programme is aimed at pre-seed to Series A tech startups based in the UK. All participating startups must have at least one founder who self-identifies as disabled or neurodiverse or are innovating around disability or neurodiversity.

Carolyn Dawson, CEO of Founders Forum Group, added: “Creo will help unlock the potential of disabled and neurodiverse founders across the UK through its tailored programme of support and mentoring. Together with our partner Motability Operations we can reduce barriers for some of our most ambitious founders and startups.”

Patrick Flynn, Chief Operating Officer at HSBC Innovation Banking UK, said: “The Creo programme is unique in its focus on not only supporting and connecting disabled and neurodiverse innovators, but also actively working towards providing tailored, inclusive solutions.

“We are proud to partner with Tech Nation on this incredibly important programme, and to help create a supportive ecosystem where entrepreneurs with disabilities can access the resources they need to supercharge their growth.”

