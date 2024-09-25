Technology giant Apple has announced that it is bringing an all-in-one hearing health experience to its AirPods Pro 2. The new assistive features are designed to improve the wearer’s hearing health and provide easy access to hearing assistance.

AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s earphones that claim to deliver “groundbreaking sound” in a sleek, compact, and wireless design.

Now, Apple is introducing Loud Sound Reduction feature, a clinically validated Hearing Test feature, and Hearing Aid capability to the AirPods Pro 2. These features are designed to help users better understand their hearing health by providing an end-to-end experience focused on prevention, awareness, and assistance.

According to the Apple Hearing Study, one in three people are regularly exposed to loud environmental noise levels that can impact their hearing. This can include common scenarios like commuting, mowing the lawn at home, attending a sporting event, and many more.

In order to help users prevent exposure to loud environmental noise while preserving the sound signature of what they are listening to, Loud Sound Reduction is available on AirPods Pro 2. Using in-built technology, the earphones provide passive noise reduction and actively reduce louder, more intermittent noise. On by default in Transparency and Adaptive Audio listening modes, Loud Sound Reduction is helpful in a variety of loud settings. Apple says that sounds at live events like concerts remain natural and vibrant.

Alongside the Loud Sound Reduction feature, Apple is introducing a Hearing Test Feature to the Apple AirPods Pro 2. This intuitive, clinical-grade hearing test is designed to give users more insights into heir hearing health, Apple says.

Users can take the convenient test in about five minutes from the comfort of their own home. When a user completes the test, they will see an easy-to-understand summary of their results, including a number representing hearing loss in each ear, a classification, and recommendations. The results can be shared with a healthcare provider to have more informed conversations.

Rick Neitzel, University of Michigan School of Public Health’s professor of Environmental Health Sciences and principal investigator of the Apple Hearing Study, said: “Hearing health is a cornerstone of overall wellbeing. Protecting and preserving our hearing enhances our quality of life both in the short-term and long-term.

“I’m thrilled Apple is introducing important tools to support people’s hearing health. These tools will help people protect their ears from noise pollution, be aware of changes in their hearing over time, and have important conversations with their healthcare providers when they need additional support.”

Additionally, the Apple Hearing Study revealed that 75 percent of people diagnosed with hearing loss have not received the assistive support that they need. To help tackle this issue, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will feature an innovative new Hearing Aid capability for users with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Using the personalised hearing profile from the Hearing Test, this new feature seamlessly transforms AirPods Pro 2 into a clinical-grade hearing aid, according to Apple.

After setup, the feature enables personalised dynamic adjustments, so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time. This helps them better engage in conversation and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them.

The user’s personalised hearing profile is automatically applied to music, films, games, and phone calls across their devices, without needing to adjust any settings. Users can also set up the Hearing Aid feature with an audiogram created by a hearing health professional.

Apple underlines that the Hearing Aid feature was clinically validated in a controlled, randomised study that evaluated the perceived benefit of the feature and its custom settings compared to an audiologist-assisted setup.

“For decades, Apple has led the way in designing products for everyone and supporting users with a broad spectrum of hearing abilities,” commented Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives. “These features on AirPods Pro will make an impact on so many people by driving more awareness around hearing health and empowering individuals with new customisable tools to help them stay connected.”

Earlier this year, Apple unveiled a raft of accessibility updates to enhance independence for disabled people. These included eye-tracking technology for tablets and smartphones, the ability to perform tasks through making custom sounds, and new ways for people with hearing impairments to experience music on smartphones.

