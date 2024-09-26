Train operator TransPennine Express (TPE) has successfully completed a two-day trial assistive technology on its trains to improve journeys for hearing-impaired passengers.

Developed in partnership with technology company Televic, the announcement system allows passengers to read real-time transcriptions of live announcements made by conductors on TPE’s onboard screens. This is helps ensure that people with hearing loss do not miss important information.

Importantly, the AI needed to understand a wide range of accents, work seamlessly while the train is in motion, and handle background noise on board, all without relying on an internet connection.

TPE says the AI-powered speech-to-text announcements are the first of its kind to be used on the railways in the UK. The project has been funded by Innovate UK.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TransPennine Express, said: “The speech-to-text announcement system complements the live train information already displayed on screens onboard our trains, such as arrival and departure times, by adding a personalised touch to our service disruption updates and other announcements.

“Our two-day trial was a huge step forward, showing that this AI-powered speech-to-text system has the potential to change the future of rail travel.

“We want our trains and stations to be accessible to everyone, and we hope this innovation will give people the confidence to travel with us – no matter their needs.”

See the speech-to-text announcement system in action in the video below:

With development still in the early stages, TPE will now work towards installing the innovation across its Class 397 fleet.

Steven Lauwereins, Research Lead at Televic, commented: “Visualising manual announcements is the next step in Televic’s goal of improving passenger experience and will be a game changer for accessibility. Our live transcription of announcement system uses innovative onboard transcription models to guarantee high quality transcriptions in real-time.”

Earlier this year, train operator Northern tested the use of AI to deliver train announcements in British Sign Language for those travelling between Manchester and Leeds as well as Leeds to York.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...