Vivid Care is presenting a new webinar that provides training and support for occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and other healthcare professionals working with clients with neuromuscular disorders.

Vivid Care will be joined by many different subject matter experts from across the industry, who will bring years of experience, training, and knowledge that will help attendees to improve the outcomes of the patients or people they are looking after.

The free ‘Mastering Seating Assessments for People with Neuromuscular Disorders’ session will take place on Tuesday 1 October 2024 from 1.30-2.30pm. It will be hosted by Vivid Care with special guest speakers Liana Pretorius, Occupational Therapist with over 30 years’ experience in neuro rehab, and George Hulbert, Seating Specialist at Vivid Care.

The webinar will address complex care issues including the risks and complex aspects of care to consider when carrying out seating assessments for people with neuromuscular disorders, such as muscular dystrophy and muscular atrophy.

It will also enable attendees to discover how to support clients with proper postural solutions, correct positioning, effective pressure relief, and learn about the different chair types and functions available to offer clients for better care and enhanced lives, with a live demonstration on screen.

The webinar will also discuss funding avenues and streams that can be utilised to purchase new seating. There will be a live Q&A.

Vivid Care encourages interested participants to register even if they cannot attend live, as the session will be recorded and sent out to all registered attendees.

Vivid Care recently held a webinar providing training and support for healthcare professionals working with clients with multiple sclerosis.

