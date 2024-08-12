The Royal Borough of Greenwich has opened a new home in Greenwich for people with learning disabilities and autistic people. The independent living service will provide assistive technologies and is the first of its kind in the borough.

Aimed at enriching residents’ lives and helping foster a sense of community and belonging; every element of the state-of-the-art facility has been designed to meet the needs of the people who will call it home.

It incorporates a living service for nine residents consisting of five self-contained one-bedroom units, two of which are homes adapted for wheelchair users, and a four-bed shared home. The shared home aims to provide short-term accommodation to support tenants as they learn new skills and adapt to independent living, with a view to them living more independently in time.

The facility also includes wetrooms with environmentally friendly internal clean air system, heat pump system, and solar panels. It aims to be a place where people with learning disabilities can thrive, grow, and feel empowered to take control and lead fulfilling lives surrounded by care and respect.

Cllr Mariam Lolavar, Cabinet Member for Health, Adult Social Care and Borough of Sanctuary, said: “True progress is measured by how we care for the most vulnerable among us. This much-needed living space will provide support, independence, choice, and a sense of belonging to those who will call it home.

“Partnership working has been key in making this a reality, so I would like to thank all the dedicated individuals who have worked tirelessly on this project. From the architects and builders who brought this vision to life, to the caregivers and support staff who will provide daily assistance and encouragement.”

The Royal Borough of Greenwich has worked in partnership with various voluntary and community groups, as well as with Golden Lane Housing, a housing provider for people with learning disabilities and autistic people, to bring the scheme to life.

Abdul Latif, Director of Development and Growth at Golden Lane Housing, commented: “We are incredibly excited to be part of the new state-of-the-art supported living facility in the Royal Borough of Greenwich at Royal Hill.

“Designed specifically for local residents with learning disabilities and autistic residents, this scheme is a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration and a shared commitment to sustainability.

“Partnering with our colleagues from the Royal Borough of Greenwich has been a privilege, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to work together with the Council, future tenants, and their families towards a shared goal – creating a supportive, empowering living environment in which our tenants can learn new skills, be as independent as possible and truly call a home.”

The brand-new Royal Hill Independent Living Service has been years in the making and marks a significant milestone for Royal Greenwich.

