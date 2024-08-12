Wellell, a global company specialising in medical solutions, has launched the WiZARD 330 nasal pillow mask, which is designed for comfort, ease of use, and a customised fit for sleep disorder breathing therapy.

The WiZARD 330 incorporates 3D-sculpted headgear for high adaptability and stability for all head shapes. Its lightweight structure, positioned above the cheekbones, is designed to enhance stability, even when the wearer is sleeping on their side, to provide optimal coverage without covering the forehead. This also ensures minimal face contact for comfortable wear.

“WiZARD 330 was created for patients pursuing minimal contact area, comfort, and low noise,” said Dennis Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at Wellell. “Wellell has leveraged 3D modelling technology to produce our latest elastic 3D-sculpted headgear and designed the nasal pillow angle using human factor design principles, providing high adaptability and stability, making it suitable for every head shape.”

Using ergonomic design principles, the WiZARD 330 creates an “ideal” angle for the nasal pillow cushion, fitting comfortably into the nostrils, Wellell underlines. A “lift-up” design reduces upper lip pressure. The mask also comes in three cushion sizes to accommodate any wearer.

The user-friendly design includes a three-piece assembly (frame with tube, pillow, and headgear) using lightweight materials. Its elastic headband makes it easy to wear in three steps, and the one-handed take-off feature adds to its convenience.

The headgear features hook-and-loop fasteners on both sides for adjustable tightness, with a “logo facing up” reminder for correct orientation, including during nighttime use.

The WiZARD 330 completes Wellell’s “WiZARD 3” series (nasal pillow mask, nasal mask, and full face mask) to meet varying patient needs. WiZARD sleep masks feature multi-directional pressure redistribution cushions and ventilation technology to optimise comfort and reduce noise.

