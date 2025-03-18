Monmouthshire County Council’s Assistive and Smart Technology Service, along with the Social Care and Health directorate, provides technological solutions to help people live comfortably and securely in their own homes.

One example of how this service is helping is the case study of mother and daughter Maureen and Rosemary.

Maureen is 86 with reduced mobility and lives at home with her daughter, Rosemary, who is a wheelchair user. They have both embraced the benefits of assistive and smart technology to allow them to enjoy their entire home together, comfortably and safely.

Some of the technological solutions they use include pendants, smart lightbulbs, and smart curtains.

Maureen wears a pendant on her wrist, while her daughter opts for a neck pendant to keep her wrist free for wheelchair use. Both pendants are connected to an alarm-receiving centre, which links to a 24-hour call centre ready to respond to any emergency. This system provides them with the peace of mind that help is immediately available if needed.

A smart lightbulb, which is attached to a standard lamb, can be turned on and off using a voice control app on a smart speaker. This has helped to reduce the risk of falls, as the light can easily be turned and off hands-free.

Monmouthshire County Council’s assistive technology team also fitted a modern curtain closer and opener to a curtain pole, which is voice controlled. This allows Maureen and Rosemary to use the smart curtains without risking a fall. Prior to the installation of the smart curtains, the curtains in the room were becoming harder to use as they were heavy and hard to access.

Cllr Ian Chandler, Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services, said: “Supporting people to be able to live safely and independently in their own homes is what assistive technology is all about.

“I urge those eligible for support to reach out and see what a difference it can make to your life or the life of someone you care for.”

All of the technology is installed and maintained by the assistive technology team at Monmouthshire County Council, meaning that understanding the technology does not restrict its uses and benefits.

Last year, the council opened its assistive technology hub, which helps professionals determine what equipment is available and beneficial for their service users prior to a referral being submitted to the Assitivetech Monmouthshire team.

