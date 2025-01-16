A new project by Blackwood Homes and Care is revolutionising the way technology and data are integrated into independent living solutions, offering transformative benefits for individuals across Scotland.

Neil Gray MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, has praised the Peoplehood Project, a transformative initiative by Blackwood Homes and Care in collaboration with The Data Lab, Scotland’s innovation centre for data and AI, during a visit last week.

The visit took place at the Edinburgh Community Rehabilitation and Support Service, where Neil experienced firsthand the innovative use of technology and data designed to support healthier, independent living for Scotland’s elderly and vulnerable populations.

Launched in 2022, the £12.5 million Peoplehood Project has engaged over 500 participants across Buckie, Dundee, and Glasgow. The three-year project has co-designed new independent living models, incorporating cutting-edge assisted technologies and digital skills training aimed at improving quality of life while reducing dependence on social care services.

Neil commented: “The integration of technology into every-day lives is a key requirement in supporting individuals to live well at home for longer, and to support our health and social care services. We recognise that innovation must be at the heart of how we deliver these services across Scotland.

“It is therefore important to recognise and to take the opportunity to learn from projects, such as Peoplehood, which are paving the way for a more sustainable and person-centred approach to social care.”

During the tour, Neil explored a Blackwood Home, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, and witnessed how the Edinburgh Community Rehabilitation and Support Service is using the technology to the benefit of users.

Steph Sutherland, Development and Commercial Director at Blackwood Homes and Care, said: “At Blackwood, our vision is to help people live their lives to the full. The Peoplehood Project has demonstrated the transformative potential of assistive technology in creating homes and communities that support independence.

“The learnings from the project will help shape our approach to independent living, ensuring that we can support as many people as possible to thrive in their homes and communities while leading healthier, more connected lives.”

Heather Thomson, Interim CEO of The Data Lab, added: “This collaboration demonstrates Scotland’s immense potential for innovation in health and social care. Through the power of data and AI, we are delivering ethical, impactful solutions that benefit communities across the country.”

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...