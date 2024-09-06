When Carl Fox from Kings Lynn, Norfolk needed a new wheelchair, his mother, Petra, thought it would be easy to find a suitable model. However, she soon discovered that Carl’s previous chair had been discontinued. Despite hunting high and low, she was unable to find a new version.

Carl was born with cerebral palsy quadriplegia, and both his femurs have been shortened. Very few wheelchairs are suitable due to this.

After trying various avenues, Petra spoke to Paul Barnes at Wisbech Mobility, and he suggested the ICON 125 comfort wheelchair from Rehasense, as it had the tilt-in-space function which Carl needs to help with his breathing and posture.

Petra explained: “Paul was incredibly helpful, and he came to see Carl to do an assessment to ensure the ICON 125 would be suitable for Carl and assured me that Carl’s seating system would be compatible, which was very important and four weeks later it was being delivered.

“I was really impressed with Paul, and Simon from Rehasense was also very helpful answering any questions we had about the chair. When Paul delivered the new wheelchair, he took the time to ensure Carl was completely happy and comfortable which as a mother is very reassuring.”

Carl has now had his ICON 125 for over three months and loves it.

“You can tell when Carl is not happy and that is certainly not the case with his new wheelchair,” added Petra. “Not only is it a great piece of equipment but I believe it also offers fantastic value for money and I would not hesitate in recommending Wisbech Mobility and Rehasense to anyone looking for a new wheelchair.”

The ICON 125 is a high-performance comfort wheelchair with a comprehensive range of set-up options to ensure it will be suitable for most wheelchair users.

Comfort, postural support, and pressure relief are provided by the reclining back and tilt-in-space seat when combined with pressure distributing seat and back cushions. The height-adjustable armrests and multi-adjustable head rest are covered in soft and pliant PU fabrics to minimise pressure.

The ICON 125 is the most adjustable manual wheelchair available from Rehasense UK and is available in three sizes: small (41cm), medium (46cm), and large (51cm). It has a maximum user weight of 150kg and has been crash tested to ISO 7176-19 standards.

