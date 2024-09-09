Virgin Media O2 and TSA, the largest industry advisory body for technology-enabled care (TEC) in the UK, have announced a first-of-its-kind partnership, which will see them work together to improve the support given to telecare users going through the Digital Voice switchover.

The Digital Voice Switchover will see the traditional PSTN landline switched off and replaced with a new system where landline calls will be delivered over the broadband network.

Virgin Media O2 is the first telecoms company to form a partnership with the TSA, which represents UK telecare organisations, including care providers, device manufacturers, ambulance services, housing associations, and local authorities.

The new agreement, which follows a series of constructive discussions that started late last year after the telecoms industry agreed to pause non-voluntary landline migrations, has seen the two organisations work with Stockport-based telecare provider Carecall to provide dedicated support to telecare users as their services are migrated.

Telecare users, many of whom are older or have a disability, need additional support with the landline migration to ensure their equipment continues working on the new landline technology, according to the TSA. The Stockport trial aims to develop, test, and refine ways for the telecoms industry to work with local authorities and alarm providers to identify and migrate these customers, creating a gold-standard blueprint for a future wider roll-out.

Alongside the existing measures that Virgin Media O2 already had in place, and those brought in earlier this year to support customers, the trial has seen all parties come together to provide enhanced support for telecare device users, ensuring they get the help they need as the essential digital switchover takes place.

This includes:

Using the secure data-sharing agreement between Stockport Homes and Virgin Media O2 to better identify telecare customers who have not yet made themselves known to the telecoms provider.

Combining resources to communicate and engage with customers.

Providing joint visits with teams from both Virgin Media O2 and Carecall present to support customers with their services and check devices are working as they should and committing to never leaving a property without a working landline.

Having only kicked off in late July, this trial has seen around 80 percent of targeted telecare customers successfully switched to Digital Voice on a voluntary basis, rising to 95 percent when accounting for those with appointments booked in. All customers’ services are being closely monitored post-migration to ensure a smooth transition to the new technology.

Eva Holt, Head of Independent Living at Carecall, part of Stockport Homes Group, said: “Carecall are delighted to have been chosen to take part in this telecare pilot programme. Having this pilot take place right here in Stockport is a tremendous opportunity, allowing us to ensure our services are fully prepared for the digital future whilst remaining deeply connected to our local community.

“This is just one of many initiatives Carecall has undertaken to ensure a seamless transition during the switchover and it highlights our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation for the safety and wellbeing of our customers.”

Further trials in different parts of the country are now planned to further refine the process ahead of a potential nationwide roll-out.

Carecall is a part of Stockport Homes Group, which provides housing services on behalf of Stockport Council. The successful trial was made possible because Stockport Homes signed a data-sharing agreement with Virgin Media O2, meaning telecare users could be quickly and efficiently identified.

Alyson Scurfield, Chief Executive Officer at TSA, commented: “Over two million people in the UK rely on telecare services to live independent lives and our sector is very concerned about the impact of power failures on digital landlines. Our prime goal is to support older and disabled people as their landlines change from analogue to digital and that’s why we’re working closely with Virgin Media O2 and Carecall.

“We’re creating a blueprint for safe, smooth, speedy digital migration that can be adopted by other housing associations, local authorities, care providers and telecoms providers. We’re also developing guidance, training and quality standards that can support this best-practice migration process.”

In addition, Virgin Media O2 has written to every local authority it operates in, encouraging others to follow in Stockport Homes’ footsteps and establish invaluable data-sharing agreements where they have not done so already.

To date, more than four-fifths of local authorities written to have not yet formed a data agreement with Virgin Media O2, with many not responding to communications at all, the TSA notes.

To ensure all telecare providers and local authorities are clear on their responsibilities and requirements, TSA is joining Virgin Media O2’s call for the UK Government to create a “Telecare Charter”, which will set out a range of commitments and encourages these parties to work with the telecoms industry to help ensure nobody is left behind.

Virgin Media O2 is also urging the government to work more closely with operators and help raise awareness of this switchover, particularly among harder-to-reach audiences, by fronting a public awareness campaign with industry.

Rob Orr, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2, added: “With the decades-old phone network becoming increasingly difficult to maintain, we must take action to ensure we are safeguarding landline services in future. We know that change is never easy, however we’re committed to providing enhanced support and doing everything we can for our customers as we migrate to digital voice services.

“Our partnership with TSA and trial in Stockport are helping us develop a scalable model to safely migrate our most vulnerable customers. By helping to better identify telecare customers and working together to reach our shared customers, this innovative project provides a gold standard service which could be the blueprint for our future roll-out.

“Cross-industry collaboration is essential to make the digital migration a success so it’s deeply concerning that some local authorities and telecare providers are still not engaging with us despite our repeated efforts. We encourage all parties to step up and work with the industry on this switchover, and for Government to create a “Telecare Charter” to make sure everyone is playing their role and is clear on their responsibilities.”

Late last year, telecoms companies came together to sign an industry-wide voluntary charter, which saw them commit to new measures to better protect customers through the migration. This new partnership builds on these commitments and facilitates greater collaboration between Virgin Media O2, local authorities, and care providers to help identify and support vulnerable users.

Virgin Media O2 restarted voluntary switchovers after bringing in enhanced measures earlier this year, initially only for known non-telecare and non-vulnerable customers. The company has also been running a customer awareness campaign across its channels, helping to raise further awareness about the changes and the support available.

A report earlier this year from the TSA and PA Consulting found that 80 percent of adult social care leaders reported that building a case for TEC investment to achieve their goals was a key challenge.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...