Hearing implant and device specialist MED-EL is working with Microsoft to enhance global communication technology for individuals with hearing loss.

To mark the start of this new collaboration, Microsoft has become the official Technology Partner for MED-EL’s global children’s invention contest, IDEASforEARS.

The contest invites children aged six to 12 years to discover their inner innovator and create a new product that could improve the lives of people with hearing loss. The 14 winners of this years’ contest will be heading to Innsbruck, Austria, where MED-EL is headquartered, to celebrate their successes.

It is at this event in June 2024 where Microsoft technology will play a key role in facilitating communication among the young inventors, many of whom speak different languages and have hearing loss, using devices such as cochlear implants, middle ear implants, or bone conduction solutions to hear.

With the support of Microsoft tablets and software, the children will be able to communicate through live translation technology in their own languages, access important event information, use gamification to interact throughout the event, and post updates from their family’s time in Innsbruck.

MED-EL CEO Dr Ingeborg Hochmair commented: “Microsoft is an avid supporter of our vision to remove hearing loss as a barrier communication and quality of life, which is why we’re very excited to be working together.

“By combining our resources, skills, and existing technologies, we can achieve new standards in accessibility for those living with hearing loss, the hundreds of thousands of individuals using our implants, and a network of people around them.”

The collaboration is intended to span several years to help develop accessibility tools and communication technology, all designed for use by people who listen with the aid of hearing devices such as cochlear implants.

Hermann Erlach, General Manager Microsoft Austria, added: “Our relationship with MED-EL shows how technology can contribute to an accessible world where everyone can fully engage and take part in life. At Microsoft, we are committed to this cause as diversity and inclusion is central to our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

“We are proud to collaborate with MED-EL to overcome barriers for people with hearing loss worldwide.”

Be My Eyes recently announced that its AI visual assistant app is available on any Windows 10/11 PC through the Microsoft Store, for free.

