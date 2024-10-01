Woking Borough Council has newly launched a home installation service to support elderly and disabled residents in the borough to use smart technology.

Careline Plus is a smart technology home installation service aimed at promoting digital inclusion and helping residents live independently in their own homes.

Some examples of smart home technologies include voice assistants, video doorbells, and smart lights. The assistive devices can help with security at home, keeping residents in touch with their friends and family, accessing news and entertainment, overcoming access needs in the home, medication reminders, and setting daily routines.

The service is aimed at those who would like to use smart home technology but do not feel confident finding and installing it themselves. In particular, residents that are disabled, elderly, or lonely or isolated could benefit from Careline Plus. It can also support carer’s wellbeing and improve mental health.

Officers can supply and install smart home devices, which can be controlled via voice commands or smartphone apps, tailored to meet the unique needs of each resident.

As well as installation, the service can assist with demonstrations and general advice for using the new smart technology.

Cllr Ellen Nicholson, Woking Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Living Wellc commented: “Smart technology can be extremely beneficial for our elderly, disabled and vulnerable residents, and it can make a massive difference in helping with day-to-day routines. We know technology changes rapidly and it can sometimes seem confusing or daunting when it is not used someone’s daily life.

“That’s why I’m pleased that this new initiative has been launched, helping to keep Woking residents safer and able to remain independent in their home. Woking’s new service should mean nobody is left behind.”

Alex from Woking recently started using the Careline Plus service.

Speaking about the new service, Alex said: “Since losing my eyesight, and at the same time suffering from neuropathy which affects my hands, I found basic tasks around the house, such as switching on lights or the telly, really difficult and frustrating. So, I can say without doubt that the smart technology has changed my life completely.

“I can now do so much more around the house without having to keep getting my carer up to do the trivial things. It’s really boosted my confidence.

“With support from the installation team, I found the smart technology really easy to understand. It’s about practice. I know there’s so much more the technology can do. I use it every single day and now couldn’t live life without it.”

Pivotell recently launched a piece of smart technology called the Vibratime Smart Watch, which is a silent, vibrating smartwatch that conveniently and discreetly reminds adults and children to do certain tasks or activities during the day.

