Gloucestershire County Council has launched a campaign asking residents to return any mobility equipment they are no longer using.

The county council, in partnership with the NHS, provides the Gloucestershire Equipment Loan Service, which lends free equipment to people for as long as they need it, such as after a hospital visit or to maintain their independence. Equipment ranges from hospital grade beds and wheelchairs to crutches and perching stools.

Gloucestershire residents return around £500,000 worth of equipment each month, freeing up council funding to help more people get back on their feet. However, the Gloucestershire Equipment Loan Service thinks there could be even more equipment and daily living aids in people’s homes that aren’t being used.

Cllr Stephan Fifield, cabinet member for adult social care, said: “It is really easy to return equipment you no longer need. There are multiple drop-off points across the county, including libraries for smaller items. You can also arrange a free collection from your home during working hours, Monday to Friday.

“Your equipment can make a big difference. By returning items you no longer need, you’re making sure that others in our community can benefit from the Gloucestershire Equipment Loan Service.”

Equipment handed back to the council is cleaned and fully refurbished before being loaned to anyone else, and anything damaged beyond repair is recycled.

Residents can return equipment to Hempsted and Mitcheldean sites within the working hours of 8.30am until 4.30pm.

Smaller pieces of equipment like walking sticks, walking frames and crutches can also be dropped off at multiple locations around the county, including libraries and county council offices.

Or a free collection can be arranged from residents’ homes by calling 01452 520438 or filling out a form on the Gloucestershire Council website.

The service recently changed its name from GIS Healthcare to the Gloucestershire Equipment Loan Service, to make it more obvious to the community what the service is and how it can help.

A warning was recently issued to tenants by West Dunbartonshire Council, which cautions against storing mobility scooters in communal entrances, hallways and bin stores as they could pose a fire hazard.

