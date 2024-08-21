Kirklees Council is modernising some of its day care facilities in North Kirklees with the inclusion of assistive technologies to support adults with learning disabilities.

The council will be repurposing and modernising day care facilities for adults with learning disabilities at Mill Dale and Crescent Dale in Heckmondwike. The existing buildings will be repurposed to support up to 40 adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities and autism.

Kirklees Council says that the inclusive facilities will give adults with complex disabilities greater independence and flexibility. All proposed building changes will incorporate design and technology features that support neurodiversity and people with complex physical disabilities.

The updated day care facilities will incorporate immersive rooms to enable multi-sensory experiences and will include specialist assistive technologies, like a “magic table”.

A “magic table” is an interactive light projector, which is equipped with engaging games and activities that are designed to stimulate cognitive and social stimulation. These tables can aid with sensory stimulation, relaxation, and reminiscence.

Additionally, improved landscapes will include specialist disability and wheelchair swings.

Kirklees Councillor Beverley Addy, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “I’m delighted that we can take the next steps in this key investment project.

“Now is the time to further improve facilities for our residents with learning and complex physical disabilities – both to support adults facing these difficulties now and for those children who will access support in the future, so they can be supported to live well, independently and achieve better outcomes.

“Three years ago, we upgraded respite facilities at Cherry Trees in Shepley, and this investment now will bring facilities in North Kirklees in line with those more modern and fit for purpose facilities in the south of the district.”

Building works will commence in spring 2025 with the service set to move into the revamped facilities by summer 2026.

Recently, the Royal Borough of Greenwich opened a new home for people with learning disabilities and autistic people. The independent living service will provide assistive technologies.

