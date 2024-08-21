Vivid Care is presenting a new webinar that provides training and support for occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and other healthcare professionals working with people with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Entitled ‘Mastering Seating Assessments for People with Multiple Sclerosis’, the free session will take place on 27 August from 1.30pm-2.30pm. It will be hosted by Vivid Care with guest speakers Liana Pretorius, Occupational Therapist with over 30 years’ experience in Neuro Rehab, and Ben Stirling, Lead Seating Assessor and Community Care Expert at Vivid Care.

The webinar will address complex care issues including the risks and complex aspects of care to consider when carrying out seating assessments for people with MS. Attendees will also discover how to support clients with proper postural solutions, correct positioning, and effective pressure relief.

A live demonstration will take place on screen to enable attendees to learn about the different chair types and functions that are available to clients for better care and enhanced lives.

The webinar will also discuss funding avenues and streams that can be utilised to purchase new seating, and there will be a live Q&A.

Vivid Care encourages interested participants to register even if they cannot attend live as the session will be recorded and sent out to all registered attendees.

Vivid Care recently held a webinar providing training and support for healthcare professionals working with plus size people or bariatric patients.

