North Somerset Council has announced the tenth anniversary of its Equipment and Demonstration Centre (EDC), which is dedicated to promoting home independence and enhancing the quality of life for local residents.

To commemorate this milestone, the EDC is hosting an open day on 27 June from 11am to 3pm.

The EDC, located within the Motex Centre in Weston-super-Mare, serves as a vital resource hub for residents seeking information and advice on a variety of assistive technologies, home adaptations, and services supporting people to live well.

Hayley Verrico, North Somerset Council Director of Adult Social Services and Housing Solutions, said: “Our vision for adult social services and housing in North Somerset is to promote wellbeing by helping our residents to be as independent as possible, for as long possible.

“The EDC is a fundamental part of delivering this vision, because it creates a space where we can work in partnership with people to help them access the information, guidance, and support they need to lead fulfilling lives.”

At the open day, the public can chat with representatives from different companies including Handicare Stairlifts and AKW Bathrooms, who will be on hand to provide more advice. Medequip will provide free servicing of walking sticks.

Guests can enjoy light refreshments and taste food samples from Community Meals, while chatting to representatives from various services. This will include North Somerset Council’s Carers Service, Occupational Therapy and Technology Enabled Care (TEC) teams, Handyperson Service, Community Connect, and Sirona Specialist Falls Service, fostering a supportive and inclusive environment for all.

Councillor Roger Whitfield, North Somerset Council’s executive member for Adult Services and Stronger Communities, added: “The EDC is one of North Somerset’s gems and I am looking forward to it opening its doors to residents who are looking to improve their quality of life in and around the home.

“We highly recommend attending our open day to explore how we can work with you, to make life easier. Or, if you’d prefer a quieter time, you can book an appointment with an experienced advisor by calling 01275 888 804 or emailing edc@n-somerset.gov.uk.”

The centre displays equipment to make bathing/showering easier, a kitchen with gadgets to help with eating and drinking, and a range of mobility aids. Visitors can try out the latest stairlifts and through-floor lifts.

A newly updated ‘smart’ bedroom highlighting the latest technology to aid independence will be available to view, along with a range of riser/recliner chairs and bed aids. There will also be an opportunity to try and purchase small aids that can help people with everyday tasks.

The centre is open every Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Monmouthshire County Council recently opened its assistive technology hub, which may help professionals determine what equipment is available and beneficial for their service users prior to a referral being submitted to the Assitivetech Monmouthshire team.

