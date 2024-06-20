International accessibility consultant services provider Direct Access has announced the opening of two new studios in London and Dublin.

As public and private organisations seek to become more inclusive for disabled people, many are turning to Direct Access to provide advice and assistance on the design of facilities and services.

Established in July 2004, the Nantwich, Cheshire-based firm with nineteen staff, the majority who have a disability, undertakes architectural design reviews of new builds and accessibility audits of established premises. These enable building owners to identify ways of improving access for disabled people.

The London studio based at the Old Town Hall, a Grade II historic listed building in the prominent town of Bromley, South East London will work closely with Direct Access’ transport clients serving London including train stations across the city, museums and heritage sites across London, and South East including the Horniman’s £9m Nature + Love re-development and on the Connected Canterbury programme.

The Dublin studio on Camden Street Lower, in the heart of Dublin’s St Kevin’s district provides access consultancy services across the island of Ireland and in mainland Europe. The Direct Access team are currently working on a variety of contracts and what it sees are innumerable development opportunities for Direct Access’ range of architectural services.

Steven Mifsud MBE, Direct Access’ founder, said: “Next month marks twenty years of Direct Access. We are expanding our knowledge-driven approach from our headquarters in Nantwich to better serve clients in both London and Ireland with local teams of disabled people working on multiple accessibility projects.”

“Direct Access’s expansion into Dublin, is a strategic decision driven by a series of significant project wins across Ireland. This practice enables us to better serve our clients and places us closer to a major new development we are currently servicing in the city. The new location facilitates seamless collaboration with local partners and provides convenient access to ongoing projects in the region.”

Steve Dering, Strategic Partnerships Manager of Direct Access explained the rationale for Bromley: “There is an exciting pipeline of accessibility work in and around London that means Direct Access’ new location brings us closer to key clients and collaborators in London.

“Already in our first week, projects in London include scoping the accessibility of a new medical facility and design reviews of a major transportation hub.”

“Our team of disabled people provide a valuable living experience that enable our clients to better understand the key barriers that people face daily and innovative ways of addressing that.”

Sustrans recently announced that it is working with partners to create a London-wide accessible cycle loan scheme, to provide improved options to travel actively for disabled people across the capital.

