Disability Rights UK Transport Policy Adviser, Stephen Brookes, recently joined a group of disabled persons organisations (DPOs), which jointly compiled and signed a letter that went to the Prime Minister and The Secretary of State for Transport.

He said: “It is important that Disabled Peoples Organisations work together to make any changes in transport legislation a positive move for access for Disabled passengers.”

The letter aims to address creating a future with accessible transport for all. Read the letter in full here.

The Accessible Transport Policy Forum is a coalition of disability and passenger organisations representing the 16 million disabled people in the UK who face barriers across all modes of transport.

Recent incidents, including the distressing experience of Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, highlight ongoing failures within the transport system to provide accessible and reliable services for disabled passengers, according to the Accessible Transport Policy Forum.

These issues are a daily reality for many disabled people, says the coalition, and its impact can be felt in everywhere in daily life. It is time to stop accepting failures as inevitable and work together on real solutions to create change, it adds.

The Accessible Transport Policy Forum is concerned regarding upcoming reforms planned for the rail sector, as it says previous versions of the legislation under the former government lacked strong requirements for rail operators to adhere to accessibility and assistance standards for disabled passengers.

It is crucial that the upcoming Railways Act includes enforceable accessibility requirements to ensure that disabled people can travel independently, safely, and with dignity, the coalition states.

The Accessible Transport Policy Forum expresses that the need for robust accessibility standards is underscored by findings from the latest Office of Rail and Road’s 2023-2024 Passenger Assist Report, which revealed passenger assistance fails about a quarter of the time.

It also found the number of passengers receiving none of the assistance they booked has risen, highlighting a troubling decline in service effectiveness. These failures are particularly concerning for passengers with non-visible impairments, who often face greater challenges in receiving the support they need, according to the coalition.

Despite the high satisfaction among those who do receive help, the increasing instances of passengers left without support drive home the need for comprehensive training for transport staff, reliable staffing levels, and clear accountability measures to ensure that disabled passengers receive the assistance they need, says the coalition.

Parallel to improvements on staffing and assistance, urgent progress is needed to deliver step-free level boarding across the rail network, it adds.

The letter requests an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Transport to discuss these concerns and the necessary actions to improve accessibility across the transport system.

This meeting will provide an opportunity to develop a collaborative and comprehensive plan that ensures disabled people are treated with respect and provided with the accessibility services they require.

By working together, a new standard can be set for inclusive and accessible transport that not only meets the needs of disabled people but also demonstrates the UK’s commitment to equality and human rights for all its citizens, says the Accessible Transport Policy Forum.

The Transport Select Committee recently conducted an enquiry into the legal obligations of transport providers regarding accessibility, concluding that accessibility cannot be regarded as a matter of regular customer service and that it is both a health and safety issue and a matter of human rights and protection from discrimination.

Lord Darzi recently published an important report exploring the current performance of the NHS across England and the challenges facing the healthcare system.

