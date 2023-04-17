Medequip has announced that it is the new provider of the Integrated Community Equipment Loan Service (ICELS) for Essex County Council and its partners. It will ensure that equipment services are delivered efficiently and effectively.

As the new provider of ICELS for Essex County Council and its partners, starting 1 July 2023, Medequip will be responsible for the supply, delivery, installation, maintenance, and collection of equipment prescribed by a healthcare professional.

Partners include East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, NHS Mid & South Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB), and Thurrock Council.

ICELS is a vital service that provides equipment designed to help individuals who have disabilities, long-term illnesses, or who are recovering from surgery or accidents to live more independently and improve their quality of life.

Cllr John Spence, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Health and Adult Social Care, commented: “It is critical that the equipment we provide to our residents enables them to maximise and maintain their independence, particularly when returning home from hospital.

“Our expectation is this equipment not only matches their needs but also keeps pace with innovations in the market. We believe both these goals will be met in this contract and are delighted to be working with Medequip.”

Medequip will work closely with the council and its partners to ensure that the service is delivered efficiently, effectively, and with high-standard service.

David Griffiths, Managing Director at Medequip, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract for the Integrated Community Equipment Loan Service in Essex. We are committed to providing the highest quality of service to all our customers and look forward to working with Essex County Council and partners to support Essex residents.”

Medequip has also been working closely with Healthwatch Kirklees to engage with service users to drive constant improvements.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...