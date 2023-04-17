Safespaces, which offers tailor-made safe living spaces and beds for people with complex needs, is hosting an event next month, where healthcare professionals can experience its unique solutions first-hand.

It is Safespaces’ first roadshow, and the event is taking place at Touchstones in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, from 10am-4pm on 4 May 2023. Tickets to the roadshow are free. Interested participants can register here.

The event will provide information and guidance on Safespaces safe living spaces and beds and how they can support adults and children with complex needs. It is aimed at all those involved in the care of individuals with complex needs.

There will be live demonstrations of the products in use throughout the day. Case studies will be shared to illustrate the positive outcomes achieved for our users and their families.

In addition, the Safespaces team will deliver a series of ‘drop-in’ CPD-accredited presentations throughout the day designed for families and healthcare and education professionals. There will be a number of products on display, so that delegates can get a hands-on experience with the safe living spaces and specialist beds from Safespaces.

Discussing the decision to run this roadshow, Libby Willmott, Marketing & Engagement Manager at Safespaces, told AT Today: “The Safespaces Roadshow is a fantastic opportunity to see our products in person and explore them first-hand. Our experienced Product Advisors will be delivering a range of informative CPD-accredited presentations throughout the day sharing our experience, best practice and most importantly the success stories of our product users and their families. It’s an event not to be missed!”

The company’s assistive products are designed to reduce the risk of injury, provide a low-stimulation environment, and support sensory processing needs. Safespaces products are used in a wide range of environments including family homes, schools, hospitals, and care and respite settings throughout the UK and worldwide.

Session 1 is for professionals only and will take place from 10am-11.30am. It is titled ‘Introduction to Safespaces products’. Attendees will learn more about Safespaces’ multi-purpose room, specialist high-sided beds, and travel products. The session will also explore the key benefits of focusing on improved sleep, behaviour self-management, and how it can be an effective tool to deliver a sensory diet.

Session 2 is the same as Session 1, but this session is open to all attendees and will run from 12.30pm-1.30pm. The topics covered will be the same.

From 2.30pm-3.30pm, Session 3 will take place. It is open to all attendees and titled ‘Safespaces in Schools’. This session will provide an overview of the Safespace multi-purpose safe room and how it can be used effectively in a school environment to prepare pupils for learning. It will touch on how the Safespace can be used as an effective tool to deliver a sensory diet, support behaviour self-management, and reduce restrictive interventions.

Safespaces has confirmed that more roadshow locations will be announced soon.

