Researchers at Staffordshire University have unveiled a groundbreaking design for manual wheelchair tyres that combines comfort, efficiency, and durability while reducing the maintenance challenges associated with traditional options.

The study, ‘A flexible-spoke non-pneumatic tyre for manual wheelchairs’, published in Scientific Reports, introduces flexible spoke, non-pneumatic tyres as an innovative solution for wheelchair users.

The research findings highlight the potential of this concept tyre to replace traditional wheelchair tyres, offering a reliable, cost-effective, and personalised solution for users worldwide. In addition, the technology paves the way for future advancements in assistive devices, promising greater mobility and independence for millions of people, according to the study.

Unlike conventional pneumatic tyres, which require frequent air pressure maintenance and are prone to punctures, the university says these concept tyres utilise a honeycomb-like flexible spoke structure that absorbs impacts and vibrations.

The researchers say these tyres also outperform some of the currently available solid non-pneumatic tyres, offering enhanced comfort and significantly reduced weight.

Dr Panagiotis Chatzistergos, the study’s senior author, Visiting Fellow at the University of Staffordshire, and Lecturer at the University of Dundee, emphasised the innovation’s potential to elevate wheelchair technology: “This work showcases a significant step forward in wheelchair technology, combining comfort, efficiency, and durability in a single innovative design.

“Flexible-spoke non-pneumatic tyres have the potential to transform the mobility experience for wheelchair users, offering a tailored solution that eliminates maintenance burdens while enhancing performance and independence.”

Staffordshire University says this research highlights the adaptability of the proposed design, which can be tuned to meet individual needs. For instance, the tyres can be designed to offer stiffness for smooth wheeling efficiency and softness during impacts like curbs or rough terrain.

This unique feature improves comfort and minimises energy demands, making it easier for users to propel their wheelchairs, according to the researchers.

Professor Nachiappan Chockalingam, a member of the Technical Advisory Group on Assistive technology at the World Health Organization and Visiting Professor at the University of Staffordshire co-authored the study.

With extensive expertise in assistive devices and technology, he highlighted the broader impact of the innovation: “This research lays the foundation for a paradigm shift in wheelchair technology.

“By integrating innovative design with affordability, we aim to disrupt current practices and deliver life-changing solutions to those who need them most. This is about making advanced, high-performance assistive technology accessible to everyone, ensuring equity in mobility and independence.”

