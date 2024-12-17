Peter Kerly, Managing Director of Everon UK, discusses the vital importance of technology-enabled care (TEC) suppliers in supporting the UK Government’s reform agenda of moving the health and social care system from a reactive to a preventative model of care.

Describe your current role

“As Managing Director, I am fortunate to have a platform to champion the potential that technology can bring to assisted living, working with partners across the industry to lobby for change at a national level.

“If the government is to deliver its reform agenda, TEC suppliers, like the one I lead in the UK, will have a crucial role to play in moving our health and social care system from a response-led approach to a preventative model of care.

“We are the largest provider of digital assisted living solutions in Europe. With our Nordic heritage as a company, we are recognised as a trusted brand for technology-driven at-home care.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the job, and I’m lucky to be able to call upon the experience of colleagues across Finland and Sweden where the analogue to digital revolution is already transforming the lives of older people, allowing them to live independently for longer.

“Easing the burden on health and social care professionals, complementing what they do, and making it easier for them to do their jobs has been a key part of that.”

What does a typical day in your role look like?

“My overall focus is on ensuring we do all we can as a business to support health and social care providers in delivering quality services, supported by best-in-class technology.

“That means a lot of meetings – from sales and project updates to building relationships. We will deliver a better level of service, in future, if suppliers like us and those on the frontline work closer together to drive change.

“As Managing Director, my role is to set the direction of travel for the company; it’s a rapidly evolving landscape from a technology point of view and that can feel quite daunting for those working on the frontline. Our job is to show the difference advances in assisted technology can make to the work they do.”

What sort of assistive technologies do you work with?

“We provide fully digital cloud-based wireless grouped living and home care solutions.

“The remote monitoring technology we use builds a round-the-clock view of behaviour at home helping care professionals to spot any health concerns.

“In our view, the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) is key to the future of assisted living and the redesign of health and social care services from being reactive to proactive. It has the potential to reduce health inequalities and extend NHS care through innovative solutions like virtual wards and TEC responder services.”

Who do you work with?

“We work directly in the UK with commissioners of grouped or supported housing services – from housing associations to care home networks, local authorities, to integrated care boards.

“Since 2020, we have delivered over 25 major projects, supporting more than 9,000 clients including Clarion Housing, Hyde Housing, Community Housing, and Jewish Care with the digital transformation of their estates.”

What do you like most about your role?

“How it keeps on evolving. I’ve 35 years of experience in health and social care and have seen the positive impact technology has had with at-home care solutions.

“In incremental steps, we have seen a shift to more data-driven, person-centred care, and it’s exciting to still be on the frontline of the next wave of innovation.

“Assistive technology, such as fall detection, location identification and constant connectivity heartbeats – and the data this produces -can be used to empower independence, preventing accidents which result in hospital admissions by responding rapidly in an emergency. People are happier at home. I want to ensure they have that choice.”

Are there any challenges that you face?

“Technology has always played an important role, but its potential in ensuring that health and care providers can deliver the most appropriate interventions at the right time has yet to be fully realised.

“One of the biggest challenges is the lack of knowledge within the market space of the full capability of technology to support at-home care, and more broadly, the potential of digital solutions that make such a huge difference in preventative healthcare.

“We have an ongoing educational piece and a lack of available funding to support innovation and the ongoing digital shift. There is the potential for people to be left without critical communication in life-threatening situations. Our job as a company is to show how we can provide technology-driven solutions to that.”

Tips and tricks for getting into the role?

“Have a passion for what you do and the people you work with. Gain experience and don’t be afraid to work your way up or sideways. Whatever your role is, do your best, and the opportunities will come, whether that’s a leadership position or just doing something that you love.”

