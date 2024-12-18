Redbridge Council is leading an 18-month pilot project aimed at reducing falls among elderly residents by introducing assistive technology solutions.

According to the National Institute on Ageing, more than one in four people age 65 years or older fall each year. Redbridge has a high rate of fall-related incidents, placing significant pressure on emergency services.

This pilot aims to reduce the frequency and severity of falls, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for elderly residents and easing the strain on healthcare resources.

Funded by the Government’s Adult Social Care Technology Fund and working in collaboration with Care City, MiiCare, Whzan Digital Health, Feebris and Informetis, this initiative introduces assistive technology in care settings.

Leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Kam Rai, said “We are extremely proud to be at the forefront of this groundbreaking assistive technology pilot. Our distinctive health and social care partnership gives us a unique advantage in delivering exceptional services to our elderly residents, empowering them to live more safely and independently whilst also alleviating some of the strain on our health and social care services.”

Redbridge Council is partnering with Care City and working with technology suppliers to introduce fall detection and prevention technologies across care homes, extra-care facilities, and residents’ homes in collaboration with the local falls team and reablement services.

Together, the partnership is developing an Assistive Technology (AT) model for Redbridge borough and working with frontline teams and residents to test and understand what works.

Redbridge Council is working with social care and health teams to help us think about wider opportunities for using care technologies. It also runs technology showcase events to raise awareness by addressing attitudes, culture change, digital skills gaps, and ethical issues like AI’s role.

Matt Skinner, Chief Executive Officer at Care City, said “Care technology will succeed when it provides meaningful value to residents who draw on care and support while empowering care teams to deliver quality care without disrupting their work.

“We are delighted to be working with Redbridge social care teams, health partners, and residents to understand and realise the benefits of care technologies and to use this learning to develop a model that improves lives and creates a more sustainable care system.”

Central to MiiCare’s contribution is the MiiCube an AI-powered device that monitors movement patterns and supports medication reminders. The MiiCube delivers personalised and responsive care, integrating seamlessly into daily routines to enhance safety and independence. In turn, it provides peace of mind to residents, staff, and caregivers alike, fostering a person-centered approach to care delivery.

Informetis’ InfoCare is a user-friendly support system that uses an AI-powered smart sensor to monitor daily routines and detects unusual patterns, such as missed activities or appliances left on, alerting carers or family members. The system operates without visible devices or cameras, ensuring safety while maintaining privacy and peace of mind.

The Feebris Health Monitoring Kit allows carers to perform health check-ups at home, reducing the need for nurse visits. GPs and professionals can remotely review readings for early intervention. A wearable band tracks movement, detects mobility issues, and alerts carers in case of falls, improving safety and ensuring timely support for users.

Whzan Guardian system uses wireless sensors and AI to monitor movement and environmental conditions, focusing on falls prevention and response. It tracks activity changes that may indicate health risks and alerts carers immediately if a fall occurs, enabling rapid intervention to support safety and independence.

The collaborative pilot will foster a safer, healthier, and more independent lifestyle for residents across the borough, and will be independently evaluated by Apteligen.

