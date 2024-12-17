Delta Wellbeing has been awarded the Social Care Innovation through Collaboration Award at the MediWales Innovation Awards 2024.

The award recognises the company’s ground-breaking CONNECT service, which has transformed health and social care delivery across west Wales.

Delta Wellbeing is a Local Authority Trading Company owned by Carmarthenshire County Council, specialising in assistive technology, proactive monitoring and response service to support independent living for older and vulnerable individuals.

The CONNECT service is funded by the Welsh Government’s Health and Social Care Regional Integration Fund, through the West Wales Regional Partnership Board, in partnership with Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire County Councils and Hywel Dda University Health Board.

It has demonstrated remarkable success in providing proactive, technology-enabled care that is supporting individuals to remain safely at home, reducing hospital admissions and easing the pressure on emergency medical services and the local health and social care sector.

Through its innovative approach, CONNECT has prevented unnecessary hospital admissions, saving 3,626 hospital bed days and generating £1,648,380 in cost savings since December 2021.

Patients were discharged from hospital on average five days earlier and only 6 per cent were escalated to emergency services.

More than 80 per cent of service users reported improved or maintained wellbeing, with many feeling less isolated.

The winners were announced at a special awards ceremony at the Mercure Holland House Hotel in Cardiff where industry members, academia and health and social care staff gathered to celebrate the amazing achievements of the Life Science sector in Wales.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Social Services Cllr Jane Tremlett said: “This award validates our commitment to innovative, person-centred care. The CONNECT service proves that by leveraging technology and collaborative partnerships, we can dramatically improve outcomes for older and vulnerable people while creating more efficient healthcare solutions.”

Delta Wellbeing recently won two awards and a highly commended award in the Wales region of the Great British Care Awards, which highlights its commitment to providing compassionate, person-centred care and in developing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce delivering service excellence.

