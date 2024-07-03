Levente Feher, product manager of Insytful, a new web accessibility tool from CMS experts Zengenti, creator of CMS Contensis, explains why businesses should think about online accessibility throughout the whole process of building and developing a website – instead of it being an afterthought.

When we think about improving accessibility, we usually think of modifications to buildings and physical spaces. But for a large number of people, the digital landscape can be just as challenging to navigate.

The need to improve online accessibility has long been a focus for us here at Zengenti. We have supported a wide range of web migration projects in universities, local authorities, and other public sector organisations, where the web accessibility requirements are high and, not to mention, a legal requirement.

However, web accessibility shouldn’t be confined to the public sector. It’s not just a matter of compliance; it’s also a critical component of user experience (UX) that benefits businesses. By enhancing web accessibility, businesses can significantly reduce the rate at which people drop off before they register their details or make a purchase. This improvement in the UX instils confidence in users, affirming that they are engaging with a trustworthy and inclusive company. Consequently, prioritising accessibility can lead to more satisfied users who are more likely to convert into customers.

How big a problem is digital exclusion?

To add some context, 14.6 million registered disabled UK residents are currently experiencing some degree of digital exclusion. In addition, according to the strategic accessibility non-profit framework WebAIM, nearly 99 percent of the most visited websites on the web have accessibility errors.

Poor website accessibility is a persistent problem for those with impaired vision, motor difficulties, cognitive difficulties, learning difficulties, or impaired hearing, as well as many more people with a temporary disability, such as a broken arm.

When disabled users encounter an inaccessible site, for example, with poor navigation, low colour contrast, or incompatibility with assistive technology, they’re immediately digitally excluded. They are prevented from accessing information and services, buying products, or even just communicating online — everyday conveniences those without a disability take for granted.

Since 2018, organisations in the public sector have been required by law to meet accessibility standards and face enforcement action if they fail to do so. Even so, as many as four in 10 council home pages still fail basic accessibility tests.

The commercial and ethical incentive to make websites more accessible is growing, too.

The implications of inaccessible websites

According to Gavin Evans from the Digital Accessibility Centre (DAC), 80 percent of people with access needs will spend their money on a website that presents the fewest barriers, not the cheapest products. Failing to serve this demographic will cause businesses to miss out on the so-called ‘purple pound’ – the spending power of disabled households, estimated to be worth £274 billion per year to UK businesses.

For companies in highly regulated sectors, like financial services and utilities, there’s also a duty of care to customers, especially those who are vulnerable and who struggle digitally. Poor web accessibility creates a barrier that makes it more difficult for people to find the best deals or support when it is needed.

Raising web accessibility standards

We launched Insytful earlier this year because we wanted to make it as easy as possible for organisations to identify issues with their website and take steps to make their content more accessible, searchable, and enjoyable for all users.

Some companies have good intentions regarding accessibility but lack the resources to implement it effectively, and others may not be aware that their site is inaccessible in the first place. Insytful will scan any website and cross-reference it against WCAG guidelines.

There are several online testing solutions available on the market. The problem is that they are often clunky, expensive, and not user-friendly. Anything we can do to make scanning and testing easier will help organisations improve their web experiences and encourage change. Many invest huge amounts in diversity and inclusion initiatives, yet their website and CMS remain difficult to use for their customers and staff.

For smaller organisations, including charities serving disabled users, accessibility can be a greater challenge. And, with the cost of using some platforms to automate the online accessibility process, it’s no wonder some are hesitant to make the change. We want to shift that mindset, though, with transparent, scalable pricing and our commitment to inclusivity, scanning 100 pages of any website for free, forever.

Keeping web accessibility front of mind for everyone

Accessibility isn’t a side project or a nice-to-have. It’s integral to any web project and ongoing content creation, and it is everyone’s responsibility, from developers and designers right through to digital teams.

Your content management system (CMS) can help editors follow best practices, such as validating alt-text and checking that the heading structure is in sequential order. Adhering to accessibility standards also supports modern SEO and user-experience (UX) strategies—it’s about meeting the needs of your users, not search engines, stakeholders, developers, or content writers.

Scanning your website can be the first step in changing discussions about accessibility. It may reassure stakeholders that it doesn’t need to be a costly or disruptive process and may pave the way for more in-depth, real-world testing with disabled users. Importantly, it can promote a culture where accessibility is prioritised so good practices become ingrained in the team.

