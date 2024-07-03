Digital grouped living solutions provider Everon has announced a strategic partnership with Siemens Leasing to help health, housing and social care providers with the cost of adopting the latest in technology enabled care (TEC).

As an approved partner, the company will be able to provide flexible payment schemes that will allow potential clients to better manage the cost of adopting the next generation of at-home care.

Benefits will include lower up-front cost and monthly payments compared to buying; balanced cash outflow and better cash flow management; better usage of capital and low capital expenditure; tax benefit and depreciation benefit; no risk of obsolescence and no issues with resale; quality assets and tailored finance plan, and convenient and less paperwork.

Peter Kerly, Managing Director, Everon UK, said: “We want to make it easier for our existing and future clients to invest in our digital solutions with minimal up-front costs. This partnership with Siemens Leasing will help us to achieve that goal.

“It is an exciting time for Everon as a business and for the TEC sector more broadly as we move closer to the end of analogue in telecare with new digital technologies coming on stream that will ensure people can live independently for longer.

“We now have the capability to monitor people’s health from anywhere – helping to provide better care, from fall detection to location identification. This new partnership will allow more clients to invest in systems with the potential to transform healthcare as we know it.”

The strategic partnership with Siemens Leasing comes as many clients consider their options for future investment in digital solutions before 2027 when all analogue telephone services will cease across the UK in favour of digital-only connectivity.

Lilli recently launched a new funding opportunity to support local authorities and Integrated Care Boards to accelerate the adoption of lifestyle monitoring technology ahead of winter.

