An organisation that champions the needs of wheelchair users across England has launched its manifesto which calls on the new government to deliver lasting change for the better regarding wheelchair provision.

The Wheelchair Alliance‘s manifesto focuses on a five-point plan for immediate action and follows the findings its recent The Value of a Wheelchair report, which highlighted that current funding is the equivalent of £196 per person per year for wheelchair users.

Nick Goldup, Chair and Chief Operating Officer of the Wheelchair Alliance, said: “This report lays bare the postcode lottery which currently exists in wheelchair provision, something we are determined to see change.”

“Our research shows that increasing investment in wheelchairs by £22 million per annum, with wheelchairs users provided with the right high-quality wheelchair, would unlock benefits to the UK economy of more than £60 million per annum.

“However, should the annual total benefit be 5 per cent, the same investment would realise benefits to society, including savings to the NHS, in excess of £315 million per annum.”

With former Paralympian and House of Lords member Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson as president of the Alliance, its manifesto outlines expectations of commissioners and wheelchair services going forward.

The manifesto focuses on a five-point plan which includes fair representation, better funding, standardised wheelchair provision, mandated regulation, and accurate data.

It also calls on the incoming Government to put right the lack of funding and provision. “Wheelchair users deserve so much more and it’s our mission to influence Government and healthcare providers into recognising the importance of timely and appropriate wheelchair provision.” Nick added, “That’s why we will be contacting the new Government on 5th July to ensure that we are part of the conversations needed for lasting change in wheelchair provision.”

ATscale and the Clinton Health Access Initiative recently published a report, which aims to help enhance the availability of affordable, high-quality assistive products in low- and middle-income countries.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...