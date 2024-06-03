Euan’s Guide’s most recent Access Survey has revealed the electric vehicle (EV) charging network excludes disabled users.

The results found 75 percent of disabled people with experience of public electric charging points say accessibility is very bad or bad, according to the 2023 Euan’s Guide Access Survey, which is supported by Motability Operations.

Of the over 6,000 survey participants, 38 percent said they would not consider having an EV, with many comments suggesting that disabled people believe the infrastructure is not viable and that many public charging points are inaccessible.

Even though over nine out of 10 Access Survey respondents said their main mode of transport is by car, only 27 percent said they would consider having an EV, and just 11 percent said they already have an EV.

As of January 2024, there are over a million registered battery electric (BEV) cars and a marked year-on-year increase of 52 percent for battery and plug-in vehicles, according to SMMT and WeBuyAnyCar.com. Yet Euan’s Guide says findings show that disabled people are excluded from using them because of inaccessibility around charging.

Comments received in the Euan’s Guide Access Survey explained the challenges faced by disabled people when it comes to EVs, wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs), and the charging of EVs.

One survey respondent stated: “I have not used a public electric vehicle charging point. If I ever do, I am concerned about them being inaccessible because they are on a raised plinth and the payment mechanism being too difficult to reach.”

Euan’s Guide founder Euan MacDonald MBE said: “Electric vehicles aren’t just about reducing emissions. For disabled people, EVs should offer not just a greener future, but a more inclusive one.

“As a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle user, I’m worried about being able to get out and about in the future. I have huge concerns about the transition to electric vehicles due to the lack of electric WAVs available.

“Sadly, the infrastructure to support disabled people having electric vehicles – from accessible charging points to WAVs – isn’t ready.

“We’re proud to be working with Motability Operations to amplify the voices of disabled people by sharing their views, opinions and experiences around disabled access and electric vehicles through our annual Access Survey.”

The survey found that 36 percent of respondents said the size and layout of the bay is not suitable for their access requirements, 35 percent found the screen too high or too difficult to read, and 38 percent said the payment or card mechanisms are too high or too difficult to use.

Fixed charging cables are too heavy, not long enough, or otherwise unsuitable, according to 39 percent of the participants. 43 percent said the chargers are inaccessible due to being on a raised plinth or pavement, 62 percent found the surrounding pavements and environment lack dropped kerbs, and 37 percent said the size and layout of the bay not suitable for WAVs.

Motability Operations Chief Executive, Andrew Miller, commented: “These findings are concerning, and our customers are telling us the same things. EVs are key to a greener future, but many people don’t have off-street parking or readily accessible public charging points. This can limit their ability to make the switch.

“While the industry moves towards EVs, accessible charging infrastructure needs to catch up. Without it, going electric might not be a realistic option for many in the near future as petrol and diesel prices rise.

“We’ve invested £300m in EVs and partnered with innovators to create solutions: an accessible charging app, a first-of-its-kind electric WAV concept, and pilot schemes for customers who live in flats. However, collaboration is key; the government and the wider industry need to prioritise accessibility and inclusion from the start.

“Our customers are representative of the wider population, so by working together to remove these barriers for them, we can ensure no one gets left behind.”

Another issue raised in the Access Survey was the cost of charging EVs. With disabled people being disproportionately affected by the cost-of-living crisis, other comments received in the survey expressed concern about the additional electricity bills.

“I have a hybrid car but since the cost of living and the rise in electricity I’ve not charged my car as it costs more than it does to fill with petrol.” another survey respondent stated.

Euan’s Guide encourages people to review EV charging points on EuansGuide.com so that other disabled people can know what to expect if they are planning any travel. For those that own or work at a venue or business, EV charging points and accessibility information can be added to EuansGuide.com.

Fraser Crichton, Corporate Fleet Manager at Dundee City Council, discusses the importance of accessible EV charging infrastructure in an exclusive article for AT Today to ensure that disabled people are not left behind in the EV revolution.

