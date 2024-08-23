A warning has been issued to tenants by West Dunbartonshire Council, which cautions against storing mobility scooters in communal entrances, hallways and bin stores as they could pose a fire hazard.

The storage of mobility scooters in these areas was highlighted as a fire safety issue by both the West Dunbartonshire Council Fire Risk Officer and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

As a result, West Dunbartonshire Council has introduced mobility scooter guidance on how this equipment should be stored and charged and, in addition, has amended its tenancy agreement to include information about safe storage.

The advice is being provided to tenants with a Class 3 mobility scooter, as these are larger than Class 2 scooters, which the council says is more difficult to keep in individual properties.

The SFRS, under its enforcement powers, already inform residents that they should not store or charge scooters in any common parts of a building as they can be a hazard within escape routes. It also recommends that it is good practice for tenants to receive home fire safety visits, which has been incorporated in the council’s updated guidance.

West Dunbartonshire Council has already begun working with the small number of tenants who have a Class 3 scooter, and updated guidance has been discussed with West Dunbartonshire Tenants and Residents Organisation (WDTRO) and sheltered housing residents.

Convener of Housing and Communities, Councillor Gurpreet Singh Johal, said: “We recognise how important mobility scooters can be in helping people retain their independence, but it is vitally important that these are stored and charged in a responsible way which keep everyone safe at home. That is why the guidance has been updated so that this equipment is not at risk of posing a hazard.”

Storing of equipment in communal areas also applies to electric scooters, e-bikes, bikes, motorcycles and prams.

Vice Convener of Housing and Communities, Councillor Hazel Sorrell, added: “The Council will work with tenants on finding an appropriate solution for storing mobility scooters which are essential in ensuring people can continue to get out and about. Tenants can also get a free fire safety visit from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service which will assist them in ensuring they are compliant with the guidance.”

Tenants with questions are encouraged to contact their housing officer.

The British Healthcare Trades Association recently published free guidance for businesses regarding lithium battery safety.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...