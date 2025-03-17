Mobility equipment supplier Dash Rehab has launched its DASH Chic Carbon Rollator, which it says is its lightest rollator, weighing 5.5kg without the bag.

With its carbon fibre frame, the Chic Carbon Rollator balances practicality with stability. It is lightweight yet strong, giving users peace of mind and reassurance. This, coupled with four large equal-sized wheels, make the rollator safe and stable.

The rollator is foldable, making it handy for travel and convenient storage. Providing support and stability for those with reduced mobility, the Chic Carbon Rollator can be used for trips to indoor settings such as shopping centres, supermarkets, garden centres, and airports.

It is also a suitable walking aid to be used outdoors, making it easier to navigate uneven terrain, while the comfortable seat and backrest offer support when rest is needed.

This flexibility is complemented by the height-adjustable handles and ergonomic brakes. Users can control the height of the handle and customise it to their requirements. A good fit will reduce strain and promote proper posture, helping to enhance overall comfort, Dash Rehab states.

In addition, the ergonomic brakes are designed to reduce strain on the wrists and provide a comfortable grip.

Users can choose from four colour options – Blue, Black, Carbon, and Red – for added style and personality. A shopping bag is attached as standard and folds together with the frame. It is spacious too, making it ideal for storing travel essentials and shopping.

The DASH Chic Carbon Rollator has a maximum user weight of 150kg.

Brent McIvor, Sales and Marketing Manager at Dash Rehab, said: “The DASH Chic Carbon Rollator is designed for practicality. Foldable, lightweight and ergonomic, it is ideal for everyday use, and therefore, is likely to prove popular with users and prescribers alike.”

Dash Rehab is the retail division of NHS supplier RHealthcare. Dash rehab will be exhibiting on stand NDX-H190 at this year’s Naidex, where attendees can view the firm’s range of mobility equipment.

Taking place at the NEC in Birmingham from 19-20 March 2025, Naidex is a large independent living and mobility exhibition in the UK that welcomes a large number of users, health and social care professionals, and the trade each year. It is a place for visitors to source the latest in assistive technology from suppliers.

Last year, Dash Rehab launched what it says is the lightest carbon fibre powerchair available in the UK, the DASH Carbon Pro.

